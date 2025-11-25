Frequently Asked Questions: Oregon Implementation of Temporary Rules to Mitigate Spread of Equine Herpesvirus

Below is a list commonly asked questions and answers regarding the implementation of the temporary rules filed on November 19, 2025 to mitigate the spread of Equine Herpesvirus (EHV). These emergency rules establish specific mitigation steps to prevent the introduction of EHV into exhibitions by horses or other equine species, as well as reduce the risk of transmission of EHV at exhibitions.

Q: We heard the ODA is cancelling all equine events until May 2026. Is that true?

A: No. The ODA is not cancelling any equine events. The intent of the emergency rules is to provide our office with a record of the event and ensure exhibitor information is being collected by the event organizers. This is being done so that in the event of an outbreak we can perform necessary tracebacks to help minimize the spread of EHV. Taking these actions early, before an outbreak occurs in Oregon will allow ODA to rapidly trace any exposure that may occur, while minimizing the impact on the equine industry as a whole.

Q: The event is less than 20 days away. Are we exempt from needing to register?

A: No. If your event is less than 20 days, submit your registration right away. As long as you can complete the registration and meet all of the regulations, the event can still be held if you choose.

Q: We host practices at our arena. Do we need to register and if so, do we need to submit a registration for every practice?

A: No. Per the mandate, an exhibition is defined as an event where livestock from two or more persons are brought together for the purpose of judging, competition, performance or display. Practices, trainings, open rides, and trail rides do not meet this definition and therefore do not need to be registered.

Q: What do you mean we need an isolation area? Can the isolation area be a horse trailer?

A: Each exhibition needs to have a designated area, away from the other horses, where a horse suspected of being ill can be moved. If there are no stalls or corals at the event, you can isolate a horse to their own trailer, but they need to be moved away from other horses, and the veterinarian of record needs to be contacted.

Q: Does the veterinarian of record need to be on site?

A: The veterinarian of record does not need to be on site during the event. The emergency rules requires that event organizers consult a veterinarian in the planning of the event, and that veterinarian (or multiple veterinarians) agree to be on call for the duration of the exhibition. In the event multiple veterinarians are used, particularly for extended events, at least one veterinarian must be available each day of the event.

Q: Will the ODA be checking our records? Do we need to follow up with owners after the event

A: No. The exhibition is required to maintain the required documentation for 90 days after the completion of the exhibition, but they are not required to do any follow up with owners or submit those records to ODA. In the event that an animal that participated in the event may later test positive for EHV, ODA would contact the event organizers to obtain the records needed to determine exposures that may have occurred at the event.

Q: Why are the emergency rules put in place for so long? They are longer than other states.

A: In Oregon, emergency orders are filed as emergency temporary rules, which are limited to a maximum of 6 months duration. This does not necessarily mean it will last that long, but 6 months is a predetermined duration of those rules. If the need for the rules ends before the 6 month timeline, they will be repealed at that time.

Q: I have heard that there are positive EHV horses in the state of Oregon. Is that true?

A: While we recognize that information is changing fast and sometimes it can be hard to tell what is a rumor and what is fact, as of 12:00PM on November 24, 2025 there are currently no confirmed cases of EHV in the state of Oregon. If any cases of EHV are confirmed in Oregon they will be promptly announced, posted to the ODA Equine Herpesvirus (EHV) information webpage (see link below), and shared with the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC).

More Information

Information about Equine Herpesvirus (EHV) can be found at the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) webpage HERE.

Information about the 2025 Equine Exhibition Rules to Mitigate EHV Risk can be found at the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) webpage HERE.

Preguntas frecuentes: Implementación de reglas temporales en Oregón para mitigar la propagación del herpesvirus equino

Aquí hay una lista de preguntas y respuestas frecuentes sobre la implementación de las reglas temporales presentadas el 19 de noviembre de 2025 para mitigar la propagación del herpesvirus equino (EHV). Estas reglas de emergencia establecen medidas de mitigación específicas para prevenir la introducción de EHV en exhibiciones por caballos u otras especies equinas, así como para reducir el riesgo de transmisión de EHV en exhibiciones.

P: Escuchamos que la ODA cancelará todos los eventos equinos hasta mayo de 2026. ¿Es eso cierto?

R: No. La ODA no está cancelando ningún evento equino. La intención de las reglas de emergencia es proporcionar a nuestra oficina un registro del evento y garantizar que los organizadores del evento recopilen información de los expositores. Esto se está haciendo para que, en caso de un brote, podamos realizar los rastreos necesarios para ayudar a minimizar la propagación del EHV. Tomar estas medidas temprano, antes de que ocurra un brote en Oregón, permitirá que ODA rastree rápidamente cualquier exposición que pueda ocurrir, al tiempo que minimiza el impacto en la industria equina en su conjunto.

P: Faltan menos de 20 días para el evento. ¿Estamos exentos de la necesidad de registrarnos?

R: No. Si su evento dura menos de 20 días, envíe su registro de inmediato. Siempre que pueda completar el registro y cumplir con todas las regulaciones, el evento aún se puede realizar si lo desea.

P: Organizamos prácticas en nuestro arena. ¿Necesitamos registrarnos y, de ser así, debemos enviar un registro para cada práctica?

R: No. Según el mandato, una exposición se define como un evento en el que el ganado de dos o más personas se reúne con el fin de juzgar, competir, actuar o exhibir. Las prácticas, los entrenamientos, las montars abiertos y las montars por senderos no cumplen con esta definición y, por lo tanto, no es necesario registrarlos.

P: ¿Qué quiere decir con que necesitamos un área de aislamiento? ¿Puede el área de aislamiento ser un remolque para caballos?

R: Cada exposición debe tener un área designada, lejos de los otros caballos, donde se pueda mover a un caballo sospechoso de estar enfermo. Si no hay establos o corales en el evento, puede aislar a un caballo en su propio remolque, pero debe alejarse de otros caballos y debe comunicarse con el veterinario registrado.

P: ¿Es necesario que el veterinario registrado esté en el lugar?

R: No es necesario que el veterinario registrado esté en el lugar durante el evento. Las reglas de emergencia requieren que los organizadores del evento consulten a un veterinario en la planificación del evento, y que el veterinario (o varios veterinarios) acepten estar de guardia durante la duración de la exposición. En caso de que se utilicen varios veterinarios, particularmente para eventos prolongados, al menos un veterinario debe estar disponible cada día del evento.

P: ¿La ODA verificará nuestros registros? ¿Necesitamos hacer un seguimiento con los propietarios después del evento?

R: No. La exposición debe mantener la documentación requerida durante 90 días después de la finalización de la exposición, pero no están obligados a hacer ningún seguimiento con los propietarios ni a enviar esos registros a ODA. En el caso de que un animal que participó en el evento pueda dar positivo en la prueba de EHV, ODA se comunicaría con los organizadores del evento para obtener los registros necesarios para determinar las exposiciones que pueden haber ocurrido en el evento.

P: ¿Por qué se implementan las reglas de emergencia durante tanto tiempo? Son más largos que otros estados.

R: En Oregón, las órdenes de emergencia se presentan como reglas temporales de emergencia, que están limitadas a un máximo de 6 meses de duración. Esto no significa necesariamente que durará tanto, pero 6 meses es una duración predeterminada de esas reglas. Si la necesidad de las reglas termina antes del plazo de 6 meses, serán derogadas en ese momento.

P: He escuchado que hay caballos EHV positivos en el estado de Oregón. ¿Es eso cierto?

R: Si bien reconocemos que la información está cambiando rápidamente y, a veces, puede ser difícil saber qué es un rumor y qué es un hecho, a partir de las 12:00 p. m. del 24 de noviembre de 2025 actualmente no hay casos confirmados de EHV en el estado de Oregón. Si se confirma algún caso de EHV en Oregon, se anunciará de inmediato, se publicará en la página web de información sobre el herpesvirus equino (EHV) de ODA (consulte el enlace a continuación) y se compartirá con el Centro de Comunicación de Enfermedades Equinas (EDCC).

Más Información

Puede encontrar información sobre el virus del herpes equino (EHV) en la página web del Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón (ODA) a continuación. Ver Página.

La información sobre las Reglas de exhibición equina de 2025 para mitigar el riesgo de EHV se puede encontrar en la página web del Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón (ODA) a continuación. Ver Reglas.

Contact / Contacto

Animal Health Program / Programa de salud animal

503-986-4680

AnimalHealth@oda.oregon.gov