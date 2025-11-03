Author Richard R. Becker Wins First Place for 'Born On Monday' at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2025

Author Richard R. Becker at the Atlas Collective in Moline, Illinois. Born on Monday wins first place Thriller Suspense

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Richard R. Becker was the first place winner at The BookFest Awards Fall 2025 for " Born on Monday ." The book was honored in the Thriller Suspense category."Born on Monday" is a tale of resilience, moral ambiguity, and small-town sins. Readers' Favorite calls it "A gripping roller coaster of hidden secrets, violence, and danger." Kirkus Reviews describes it "A compelling yarn with fresh characters and classic literary themes." It has been compared to the works of other well-known thriller authors, including Gillian Flynn, Tana French, Daniel Woodrell, and Dennis Lehane."Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor," said Becker. "I am grateful to be recognized for my third book and second novel, especially one dedicated to trauma survivors. I hope this award will inspire others to tell their stories, if not as a literary project than as a way to heal."The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and aims to support and celebrate those who create such work.“Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity," says Desireé Duffy, founder of The BookFest. "Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Becker said that stalking happens to an estimated four percent of women and two percent of men every year, but only 30 to 50 percent of those cases are ever reported. Of those, fewer still ever result in outcomes favorable to the victims. Weak evidence, credibility issues, policy gaps, bias, resource strain, and legal barriers all contribute to the startlingly low rates of intervention, let alone protective action or arrests."I am delighted to announce Richard R. Becker as the winner of Thriller Suspense category at The BookFest Awards," says Duffy. "This year's competition was exceptional, and Richard R. Becker should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."This is Becker's twelfth literary award and first award for "Born on Monday." His debut collection of short stories, "50 States," earned four literary awards. His debut novel, "Third Wheel," won seven. "Third Wheel" is a high stakes coming-of-age crime thriller.For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, visit the Awards Page on TheBookFest.com. For more information about Richard R. Becker and his work, visit byRichardRBecker.comAbout the authorRichard R. Becker is an award-winning American author whose gripping stories blend resilience and moral complexity. His debut novel, "Third Wheel" (2023), soared into Amazon’s top 100 thriller and suspense literary fiction novels, earned a Kirkus Reviews feature, and won seven awards, including Literary Thriller of the Year by the Artisan International Book Excellence Awards. His collection "50 States" (2021), crafted from a challenge to write one story a week for 50 weeks, topped Amazon’s literary short story charts and won multiple honors.Raised in Milwaukee, Richard overcame poverty and personal challenges, infusing these experiences into his work to add emotional depth. When not writing, he enjoys acting, hiking, photography, and time with his family. He is married and has two adult children.About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020.The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others.

