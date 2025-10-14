Best-Selling Author Richard R. Becker To Release Small Town Thriller

Richard R. Becker outside bookstore in Dallas, Texas.

“Born on Monday” releases Oct. 21 with signings in Flagstaff, Nov. 7-8

Stands out as an excellent contemporary suspense novel. Five stars!” — Reader Views

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best-selling author Richard R. Becker will release his new literary thriller, “ Born on Monday ,” everywhere books are sold on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Preorders for Kindle, Nook, and other digital platforms opened earlier this month.“Born on Monday” is a novel about a group of estranged friends who uneasily reunite in their small hometown of Augusta, Maine, ahead of a historic nor’easter. The storm is the least of their worries as old secrets are unearthed and one of them has had something more sinister follow her back from New York City.Kirkus Reviews calls “Born on Monday” a “compelling yarn with fresh characters and classic literary themes.” Reader Views has given the novel two glowing 5-star reviews with one of them calling out “tension you could cut with a knife and antagonists that make you want to sleep with all your lights on, plus a twist at the end that you will not see coming!”Becker is no stranger to literary thrillers. His debut novel, “Third Wheel,” was praised as a gritty, heart-wrenching coming-of-age thriller that received seven literary awards. His short story collection, “50 States,” has also received acclaim and four literary awards for providing a character-driven sampling of the American experience over 60 years. Both landed in the top 100 of their respective categories: coming of age fiction and literary short stories.In addition to being available wherever books are sold, Becker has two book signings scheduled in Flagstaff, Arizona. He will sign all three books from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of First Friday on Friday, Nov. 7 at Bright Side Bookshop; and then again from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Barnes & Noble Flagstaff. Attendees will also receive bookmarks, stickers, and the chance to win a free audiobook of his previous releases.The Flagstaff book events will be Becker’s first in-person signings since breaking his femur in August. The injury forced him to cancel his second summer book tour, which included stops in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois.“Although I live in Las Vegas, I’m very excited that my first book signings will be in Flagstaff, Arizona,” said Becker. “I’m a frequent Flagstaff visitor, but this was my first opportunity to schedule signings there. I’m thrilled that Bright Side Bookshop and Barnes & Noble Flagstaff were able to accommodate me!”When Becker is not writing fiction, he works as president of Copywrite, Ink., a 35-year-old strategic communication and writing services firm. He has many other interests, including travel, acting, and spending time with family. He is married and has two adult children.To follow Richard R. Becker and keep up with his events, announcements, and behind-the-scenes tour moments, visit bio.site/richardrbecker for social network listings. Find bookstores that carry signed copies of his books at Copywrite, Ink. - Books.

