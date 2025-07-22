Award-Winning Author Richard R. Becker To Wrap National Book Tour

Author Richard R. Becker at Wordsmith Bookshoppe in Galesburg, Illinois Author Richard R. Becker in front of The Atlas Collection in Moline, Illinois Richard R. Becker with Clifford at Las Vegas Book Festival, 2023

“50 States” Author Richard R. Becker will visit 5 more states in 7 days.

You never know when it's going to be the last of something until it's too late.” — from Third Wheel by Richard R. Becker

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author Richard R. Becker will sign copies of his books, “ Third Wheel ” and “50 States,” during the second part of his national book tour encompassing five states in seven days.This part of the tour will include Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois between Aug. 25 and 31. The first part, held last May, included Illinois, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Utah.“Third Wheel” is a gritty, heart-wrenching coming-of-age thriller of betrayal, redemption, and the search for hope in the morally gray desert suburbs of 1980s Las Vegas. The novel has received seven literary awards, including best literary thriller of the year in 2024. It is sometimes described as landing somewhere between “The Outsiders” and “The Catcher in the Rye.”“50 States” is a collection of short stories that capture the human condition and how perception shapes reality. Together, they provide a character-driven sampling of the American experience over the last 60 years — the kind and the cruel, the heroic and the criminal. The collection has received four literary awards, including best short story collection.Author Richard R. Becker - 2025 Book Tour Schedule, Part 2Aug. 25 - Barnes & Noble in Flagstaff, ArizonaAug. 27 - Barnes & Noble in Pueblo, ColoradoAug. 29 - Watermark Books in Wichita, KansasAug. 30 - Barnes & Noble in Columbia, MissouriAug. 31 - Wordsmith Bookshoppe in Galesburg, IllinoisBecker’s book tours generally coincide with cross-country trips to pick up and drop his daughter off at college. She studies art and psychology at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., and plays softball for the school.“The first part of the tour was amazing with four of the seven book signings sell-out or near sell-out events,” said Becker. “This is such a great opportunity for me to meet indie bookstore owners, bookstore managers, and readers in places I may never have had a chance to visit.”After this book tour, Becker will prepare for the Oct. 21 release of his next novel, “ Born On Monday .” The new novel is a literary thriller about three lives that collide in a gripping tale of resilience, moral ambiguity, and small-town sins. The novel is set in Augusta, Maine.“There might be an opportunity for a soft release at the Las Vegas Book Festival on Oct. 18,” said Becker. “I’ll also be promoting the new book during the book tour. Any book store I visit will be able to reserve copies once pre-order options are finalized.”During book tours, Becker chronicles his trips in real time across several social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. This will include stops like Durango, Colorado, and Dodge City, Kansas, even though he has not set up book signings in those locations.When Becker is not writing fiction, he works as president of Copywrite, Ink., a 35-year-old strategic communication and writing services firm. He has many other interests, including travel, acting, and spending time with family. He is married and has two adult children.To follow Richard R. Becker and keep up with his events, announcements, and behind-the-scenes tour moments, visit bio.site/richardrbecker for social network listings. Find bookstores that carry signed copies of his books at Copywrite, Ink. - Books.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.