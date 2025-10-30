Call Sheet Media Acquires Rights to 'The Sociable Inn: A True American Horror Story' by Chris Molleda

Chris Molleda

Call Sheet Media acquires script to Chris Molleda’s true-crime horror “The Sociable Inn,” inspired by 1930s Texas murders and steeped in Southern Gothic dread.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media has officially acquired the feature script "The Sociable Inn: A True American Horror Story", a gripping Southern Gothic thriller written by Chris Molleda . Inspired by true events, the story delves into one of Texas’s darkest legends—where charm, cruelty, and corruption meet in the backwoods of 1930s America.This press release corrects a previous error.With the haunting tagline “He feeds more than drinks to the gators,” Molleda’s screenplay delivers a chilling new lens on a real-life killer whose crimes became folklore. The logline reads: *“In 1930s Texas, a widowed barmaid seeking refuge at a rural tavern must survive the charm and cruelty of a legendary bootlegger whose pet gators devour more than scraps—and secrets.”*Chris Molleda, a surfacing screenwriter and career lawman, is the author of "Legend of the Gatorman", the book that inspired this screenplay. Currently serving as Deputy Chief of Patrol at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office—the same agency that once investigated the original crimes—Molleda brings unparalleled authenticity and psychological realism to his storytelling. A U.S. Army veteran and adjunct faculty member at Wayland Baptist University, he holds a Master’s degree in Criminology from Texas A&M Commerce and a Doctorate in Criminal Justice from Pennsylvania Western University.A graduate of the Call Sheet Media Mentor Program, Molleda credits the initiative as “a huge step forward in his screenwriting career,” blending his deep professional experience in law enforcement with his passion for historically rooted crime narratives.Molleda shared a poignant reflection on the project, quoting John 1:5: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.” He adds, “The victim’s last days of darkness were not extinguished by evil; her light was her son, whom she gave up for adoption before her brutal death. He would live on to join the agency, hearing the tale that he later learned was the murder of his birth mother.”Call Sheet Media continues to champion emerging writers with cinematic stories that bridge historical truth and powerful emotion. "The Sociable Inn: A True American Horror Story" is now in the company’s acquisition slate.

