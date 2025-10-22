Call Sheet Media Acquires Edward Prince’s Identity-Driven Drama 'New to Me'

New to Me

Call Sheet Media acquires Edward Prince’s thought-provoking drama New to Me, exploring identity, family, and fate.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media is proud to announce the acquisition of New to Me, an original screenplay written by acclaimed screenwriter and television creator Edward Prince. The emotionally charged drama examines identity, belonging, and the unexpected ties that bind families together in a story that challenges the very definition of what it means to be connected.The film follows Brandon, a reclusive millennial whose life takes a surreal turn after he meets Jonah, a younger version of himself. What begins as a strange coincidence unravels into a mystery of genetic and emotional proportions, as a DNA test reveals that the two men are identical twins born decades apart through IVF. New to Me is a psychological and emotional journey through the labyrinth of memory, family, and self-discovery.With the witty and heartfelt tagline “Who says family has to be familiar?”, Prince’s screenplay blends mystery, science, and deeply human drama into a genre-defying story that resonates across generations.Edward Prince is an American screenwriter and television show creator whose distinctive voice and narrative authenticity stem from his unique upbringing. The son of a retired military veteran, Prince experienced a nomadic childhood, living in various states and cultures that shaped his keen observational insight. Initially pursuing art, he later rediscovered his passion for writing thanks to the encouragement of a high school English teacher. Today, he channels those early lessons into stories that explore human connection, identity, and the emotional undercurrents of family life.A devoted husband and father of four, Prince infuses his scripts with compassion and humor drawn from real-world experience. His latest project, New to Me, continues his exploration of the modern family—its evolving forms, hidden truths, and unbreakable bonds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.