SHOES THAT FIT ANNOUNCES JACQUES SLADE AS NATIONAL AMBASSADOR TO ELEVATE AWARENESS AND EXPAND REACH NATIONWIDE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National nonprofit Shoes That Fit proudly announces the appointment of Jacques Slade as a National Ambassador. A celebrated digital creator and storyteller, Slade brings a unique blend of authenticity, influence, and deep community commitment to the organization’s mission of giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and confidence.Slade’s partnership with Shoes That Fit comes at a time of significant growth for the organization, including an expanded back-to-school campaign in collaboration with Nordstrom that is set to increase shoe campaigns across the country.Through this new ambassador role, Jacques Slade will support the organization’s fundraising and awareness-building efforts by attending school campaign events and sharing original content across his widely followed platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Additionally, Slade will participate in key initiatives such as the Back-to-School Drive and Holiday Giving Campaign, helping to amplify stories of impact and inspire national support."Jacques Slade is a powerhouse in digital storytelling with a true passion for empowering youth. His ability to connect with audiences of all ages—combined with his genuine heart for the children we serve—makes him an ideal partner. We are thrilled to have Jacques join our Shoes That Fit family because he shares our desire to make a deeper impact."— Amy Fass, CEO and Executive Director, Shoes That FitThis collaboration marks a deeper commitment to making a lasting difference in children’s lives—beginning with a pair of shoes, and expanding into advocacy, visibility, and community engagement.“Every child deserves to walk into school feeling confident and capable. Shoes That Fit goes beyond sneakers—it gives kids the boost they need to believe in themselves. I’ve always believed that sneakers tell stories, and I’m excited to use my platform to help tell this one.”— Jacques Slade, National Ambassador, Shoes That FitABOUT JACQUES SLADEJacques Slade, also known as Kustoo, is a renowned content creator, footwear expert, and media personality with millions of followers across social media. Known for his high-energy videos, sneaker commentary, and passion for education and giving back, Slade has worked with major brands including Nike, Adidas, Jordan Brand, and Google. A long-time advocate for youth-focused initiatives, Slade continues to use his platform to inspire and uplift the next generation.ABOUT SHOES THAT FITShoes That Fit is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA. The organization tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by providing new athletic shoes to children in need—helping them attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 180,000 children across all 50 states last year.Learn more or get involved at www.shoesthatfit.org

