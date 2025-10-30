NOTICE: Final Rule – Forestry Commission

News October 30, 2025 News article The Department has amended LAC 7:XXXIX.701 to increase the for-hire forestry management services. The Department under the direction of the State Forester shall provide private landowners assistance with the management of their forestlands. The Notice of Intent for the proposed rule change was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:7, pages 980-982 (July 20, 2025). This Rule was adopted and became effective upon its publication in the October edition of the Louisiana Register (October 20, 2025). Rule

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.