NOTICE: Final Rule – Forestry Commission

October 30, 2025

The Department has amended LAC 7:XXXIX.701 to increase the for-hire forestry management services. The Department under the direction of the State Forester shall provide private landowners assistance with the management of their forestlands. The Notice of Intent for the proposed rule change was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:7, pages 980-982 (July 20, 2025). This Rule was adopted and became effective upon its publication in the October edition of the Louisiana Register (October 20, 2025). Rule

