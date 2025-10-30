MPD Makes Arrest in 16th Street Burglaries
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in two burglaries that occurred in Northwest.
In both offenses below, the suspect forcibly entered the front door and took packages inside of an apartment building located in the 1700 block of 16th Street, Northwest.
- Burglary Two: On Friday, October 17, 2025, at approximately 11:55 p.m. CCN:25163983
- Burglary Two: On Monday, October 27, 2025, at approximately 5:54 p.m. CCN: 25163681
On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 48-year-old Houssem Eddine Ben Gania, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary Two.
