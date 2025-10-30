Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar Leads World’s First Accredited Master’s in Happiness Studies, Redefining What Higher Education Can Be

Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar is teaching the world’s first MA in Happiness Studies at Centenary University, turning the science of happiness into a global academic field.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, former Harvard lecturer and founder of the Happiness Studies Academy, is teaching the world’s first fully accredited Master of Arts (MA) in Happiness Studies at Centenary University, transforming happiness from a self-help concept into a global academic discipline.

A pioneer in positive psychology, Dr. Ben-Shahar has spent his career exploring one fundamental question: what makes life worth living? His research, writing, and teaching have inspired millions around the world to pursue meaning and fulfillment with scientific rigor. Now, through this groundbreaking graduate program, he is bringing that work into a formal academic setting, establishing happiness studies as a legitimate field of higher education.

A Revolutionary Approach to Education and Well-Being

At the core of the program is Dr. Ben-Shahar’s SPIRE model, which integrates the Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Relational, and Emotional dimensions of well-being. Students learn to apply evidence-based tools that promote resilience, purpose, and joy, skills that are increasingly vital in today’s fast-paced, high-stress world.

Delivered 100% online, the program is ideal for professionals across industries, including business, education, healthcare, social services, public policy, and coaching, who want to bring the principles of happiness science into their work. Students complete 10 modules (30 credits) over twenty months earning an accredited master’s degree from Centenary University, a New Jersey institution with a 150-year legacy of academic excellence.

Applications are now open for the next cohort beginning January 21, 2026, with a deadline of January 7, 2026. Tuition for the whole program is $17,700.

Why Happiness Matters Now

This program comes at a time when rates of stress, anxiety, and burnout are climbing globally, especially among young adults and professionals. Research continues to show that while technology, workload, and social pressures contribute to these challenges, the deeper issue lies in the lack of meaning, connection, and purpose in modern life.

“Happiness can be taught, measured, and applied, and now, it can be mastered,” says Dr. Ben-Shahar. “The science of happiness helps us understand not just how to reduce suffering, but how to build lives filled with engagement, relationships, and fulfillment. This knowledge can transform classrooms, workplaces, and communities alike.”

As the field of happiness studies continues to expand, the MA in Happiness Studies aims to educate a new generation of leaders who can apply the science of well-being to transform how people live, work, and connect with themselves and with others.

Click here to learn more, explore the curriculum, and begin your application today. Become the leader the world needs right now, one committed to cultivating happiness, purpose, and well-being for all.

About Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar

Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar is an internationally renowned author, lecturer, and expert in the science of happiness and human flourishing. A former Harvard and Columbia University lecturer, he taught two of Harvard’s most popular courses, Positive Psychology and The Psychology of Leadership, and now leads the world’s first fully accredited Master of Arts in Happiness Studies at Centenary University. As cofounder of the Happiness Studies Academy, Dr. Ben-Shahar has helped shape the global conversation on well-being through his books, research, and teaching, inspiring millions to live with greater meaning and purpose.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.