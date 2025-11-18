Gundir launches GundirXpress, expanding access to direct mail for small businesses and startups

The new self-serve platform gives emerging brands a fast, affordable way to test direct mail and grow with Gundir’s full-service support when ready to scale.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gundir has introduced GundirXpress, a self-serve direct mail platform that enables small businesses and startups to design, print, and send professional mail campaigns quickly and affordably. Built on Gundir’s 20 years of direct mail expertise and Postalytics’ automation platform, GundirXpress offers an accessible entry point for businesses testing the channel, with the opportunity to transition into Gundir’s full-service agency support as they scale.

GundirXpress offers an efficient way for organizations to plan, design, and send direct mail campaigns without requiring large budgets or extended timelines. The platform was created to support smaller marketing teams and growth-minded businesses that want to explore direct mail but don’t yet have the budget or need for Gundir’s full service offering.

Users can upload creative, start with customizable templates, and apply variable data such as names, cities, and QR codes. Real time campaign tracking is available to provide analytics from USPS delivery through to customer conversion. Minimums start at just 100 pieces, and most campaigns can go from concept to delivery within two weeks.

“GundirXpress gives smaller businesses an economical way to reach customers through the mailbox,” said Mike Gunderson, President of Gundir. “It’s an opportunity for teams to validate direct mail as a channel, learn what works for their audience, and gain initial insights before investing in a larger-scale program.”

In addition to providing a cost-effective entry point, GundirXpress includes advanced capabilities such as address validation, QR code tracking, and CRM integrations. For users who want creative support, Gundir’s design team is available to provide professional assistance directly through the platform.

GundirXpress is part of Gundir’s broader strategy to make direct mail accessible at every stage of growth. As businesses see success through the platform, a natural next step is to transition into Gundir’s full-service partnership where the agency applies its strategic expertise, data-driven approach, and creative testing capabilities to help clients scale efficiently and sustainably.

About Gundir

Gundir is one of America’s leading full-service agencies specializing in generating leads by mail using address-based targeting data. For more than two decades, Gundir has helped brands across industries drive measurable growth through direct mail strategy, creative, and production.

To learn more, visit gundir.com/xpress or email sales@gundir.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.