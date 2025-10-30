Veterans go without critical VA services, 37,000 VA employees missing pay due to Democrats’ government shutdown

WASHINGTON — The Democrats’ decision to shut down the federal government has forced nearly 37,000 Department of Veterans Affairs employees to be furloughed or continue working without pay.

Because VA receives some advance appropriations from Congress, the department’s medical centers, outpatient clinics and Vet Centers remain open and are operating normally during the shutdown. Additionally, VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits. Burials will also continue at VA national cemeteries.

Some important VA services, however, have been stopped because of the Democrats’ government shutdown. For example:

More than 900,000 Veterans are unable to get assistance from the GI Bill Hotline, which has been shut down.

More than 100,000 enrolled Veterans cannot get Veteran Readiness and Employment program counseling or case management services, as those employees have been furloughed. The backlog of new applicants for the VR&E program is 61,988 and growing by the day.

56 VA regional benefits offices are closed to the public.

VA’s Manila regional office is in the process of permanently closing, as its legal authority to operate expired Sept. 30.

More than 16,000 service members who are preparing to leave the military cannot receive VA transition briefings, as the contract that provides for this service is not operational during the lapse in appropriations. During this time, transitioning service members will continue to have online access to the full content of the TAP briefing.

157 VA national cemeteries across the country are no longer performing grounds maintenance or placing permanent headstones.

“The Democrats’ government shutdown is limiting services for Veterans and making life miserable for VA employees, and things are only going to get worse as time goes on,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “It’s time for Democrats to stop using the suffering of Americans as political leverage to give free health care to illegal immigrants. I call on them to open the government and enable VA to provide the complete and comprehensive services America’s Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors have earned.”

For more information on how the Democrats’ government shutdown is impacting VA, see here.