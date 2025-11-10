Ahead of Veterans Day, Sec. Collins vows to keep improving VA services

WASHINGTON — VA Secretary Doug Collins released the following statement ahead of Veterans Day 2025:

“America’s Veterans have made our country – and our military – the greatest in the world. On Veterans Day, we honor these patriots, celebrate them for protecting our freedoms and salute them for keeping us safe.

“Keeping the promises America has made to its Veterans is the sole purpose of the Department of Veterans Affairs. I am proud of the work we’ve done under President Trump to transform VA from a bureaucratic organization to a service organization, cutting red tape and placing Veterans at the center of everything we do along the way. And we’re just getting started.”

Key VA accomplishments during the second Trump Administration include: