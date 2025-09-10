VA dedicates new Southern Utah National Cemetery

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration today dedicated the Southern Utah National Cemetery in Cedar City, Utah.

The new grounds will accommodate casketed and cremated remains, with approximately 215 interments anticipated each year and space to eventually house 13,434 gravesites. The first burials will take place at the site later this month.

SUNC is one of 157 VA cemeteries across the nation. Nearly 94% of Veterans nationwide now have a VA or VA grant-funded burial option within 75 miles of their homes.

“This dedication expands VA’s initiative to provide Veterans living in rural locations with final resting places closer to their homes,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Generations of families will come to visit and remember their loved ones here — a place of spiritual comfort and healing. We will not forget the sacrifices and commitment of those interred in this sacred ground.”

VA acquired 8.14 acres for the cemetery in September 2018. Construction commenced in September 2023, with a 19-month completion timeline and a total cost of $11.8 million. The project resulted in an estimated $7 million in economic impact to the local economy.

The first phase of the cemetery includes 28 traditional gravesites, 345 in-ground crypts, 320 columbarium niches, a memorial wall for 192 markers, 1,204 standard and 34 oversized pre-placed crypts, a committal shelter for interment memorial services, an assembly plaza, restrooms and a pump house.

The Southern Utah National Cemetery is located at 2181 West 1600 South, Cedar City, Utah, 84720.

Veterans, families and funeral directors in the Southern Utah region interested in a casketed burial or to have cremains buried in-ground or in a columbarium may contact the NCA National Scheduling Office in St. Louis to schedule burial services.

Veterans and eligible family members interested in receiving VA burial benefits and how to apply for them may call VA’s National Cemetery Administration at 800-535-1117.