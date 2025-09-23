VA awards $84M in grants to fight Veteran homelessness

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced $84 million in grants to 176 organizations across the country to help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

$42 million in grants will cover legal services and another $42 million in grants will go toward case management services to improve housing retention by Veterans who are at risk of becoming homeless or who were previously homeless and are transitioning to permanent housing.

Legal services grants will be distributed through VA’s Legal Services for Homeless Veterans and Veterans At-Risk for Homelessness Grants program and provide Veterans with:

Assistance with landlord-tenant disputes to prevent eviction.

Help with court proceedings for child support, custody, or estate planning.

Help with obtaining benefits like state and federal compensation.

Defending Veterans in criminal cases, such as outstanding warrants, fines, and driver’s license revocation.

Case management grants will be distributed through VA’s Grant and Per Diem program and will fund approximately 100 case manager positions that provide essential services, such as:

Assistance with housing search and placement.

Home visits to monitor housing stability and assess the need for services and other support.

Assistance with access to educational activities that support personal empowerment and independence.

“No one who served our nation in uniform should go without shelter,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “These grants will provide crucial support and services to help thousands of Veterans on their journey back to self-sufficiency.”