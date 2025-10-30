The Saudi Film Commission launches the final stop of the International Film Criticism Conference

International Film Criticism Conference

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After touring cities across the Kingdom, from Abha to Al Qatif, organized by the Saudi Film Commission, the International Film Criticism Conference reaches its final stop in Riyadh from November 7 to 9, 2025, at the Cultural Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter, under the theme “Cinema: The Art of Place.” The conference continues its journey to enrich the film criticism landscape and strengthen cinematic dialogue within the Kingdom.In its third edition, the conference focuses on the relationship between cinema and place, recognizing the latter as one of the most significant elements of visual storytelling and cultural identity in the cinematic experience, following the success of its previous editions.Over three days, the conference presents a vibrant cultural program featuring panel discussions, presentations, masterclasses and film screenings. It brings critics and filmmakers from around the world to explore how place shapes cinema as a visual and cultural realm reflecting identity, memory and social transformation.The conference’s activities align with its vision to advance film criticism in Saudi Arabia through academic and interactive forums that connect critics with filmmakers. It seeks to deepen the understanding of films, refine critical analysis tools, and contribute to the growth of Saudi cinema through a dynamic exchange of ideas and perspectives.Through its diverse programs, the conference reaffirms the Saudi Film Commission’s commitment to strengthening the culture of cinema and criticism, supporting national creative expression as part of the Kingdom’s ongoing cultural and intellectual development. It also aims to create a vibrant environment for dialogue that enriches cinematic thought and opens new horizons for both critics and creators.

