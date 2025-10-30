Special Investigating Unit briefs media on outcomes of G20 anti-corruption working group, 30 Oct
As the 3rd Technical Meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) concludes, the Ministerial Meeting will take place tomorrow to finalise the work of the ACWG. Members of the media are invited to a briefing on the outcomes of the ACWG, scheduled for Thursday, 30 October 2025, at 13h30, at the Nombolo Mdhluli Conference Centre in Skukuza, Kruger National Park.
Members of the media will also have access to the opening session of the Ministerial Meeting from 09h30 to 10h00. This session will offer valuable insights into both the Technical and Ministerial Meetings and feature speakers including Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, and Advocate Andy Mothibi.
For virtual attendance, please click on the links below:
Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/96761128683
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/live/jTdsbGg8pf8
RSVP: Media representatives are encouraged to confirm their attendance to ensure adequate arrangements.
Enquiries:
Spokesperson
Mr Kaizer Kganyago
Cell: 082 306 888
Email: kkganyago@siu.org.za
Communication Director
Mr Moses Mushi
Cell: 082 972 6595
Email: mosesm@dpsa.gov.za
Spokesperson to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development
Mr Terence Manase
Cell: 082 338 6707
Email: tmanase@justice.gov.za
Deputy Director, Department of Public Service and Administration (Interview Requests)
Mr Sakhikhaya Dlala
Cell: 078 746 8169
Email: Sakhikhaya.Dlala@dpsa.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
