Western Cape Government on Performance-Based Standards Policy

The Western Cape Government has introduced its Performance-Based Standards (PBS) Policy, enabling eligible heavy vehicles to carry higher payloads while improving safety and reducing road wear. Applications open online from 1 November 2025.

The PBS Policy addresses long-standing challenges in South Africa’s transport sector. Overloading, combined with inadequate vehicle maintenance, driver fatigue, and limited health and wellness programmes, contributes to premature road damage and persistently high road safety risks.

The PBS approach also replaces rigid size-and-weight limits, which can restrict modern vehicle design and do not account for real-world performance. Instead, PBS evaluates trucks on metrics like stability, turning, and braking, allowing operators to run smart trucks that maximise productivity while ensuring safety and protecting infrastructure.

Benefits for your fleet include:

Higher efficiency: Move more freight with fewer trips.

Enhanced safety: Vehicles meet 18 strict performance standards, including stability, braking, and turning.

Lower costs and emissions: Fewer trips save fuel and reduce your carbon footprint.

Road protection: Smart Truck designs minimise wear on roads and bridges.

"The PBS Policy is a game-changer for the province’s transport industry," says Mario Brown, Director of Mobility Policies and Strategies. "It allows fleet operators to boost efficiency and safety while protecting our roads and bridges. We encourage all eligible companies to prepare their applications and make the most of this opportunity. Please note that previous applications or correspondence regarding PBS will not be valid under this new policy."

“This initiative is central to the Western Cape Government’s commitment to modernising and driving economic growth and jobs,” says Isaac Sileku, Western Cape Mobility Minister. “By supporting high-performing Smart Trucks under the PBS framework, we provide businesses with a competitive edge and a clear pathway to operate safely and sustainably, while actively preserving our vital road infrastructure for the long term.”

To qualify, companies must be certified under the Road Transport Management System (RTMS), a voluntary self-regulation scheme. RTMS encourages transport operators to implement management systems that ensure compliance with road traffic regulations, improve road safety, preserve infrastructure, and boost operational productivity.

Apply here: https://live.avlwesterncape.org/logon

Applicants can direct queries to: Tal.abnormalloads@westerncape.gov.za

This PBS Policy reflects our continued commitment to supporting the logistics industry through innovative solutions that enhance economic efficiency while promoting sustainable, safe mobility services across the province.

