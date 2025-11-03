Illinois HIV Care Connect Launches Rapid Start Antiretroviral Therapy Education Campaign

The Illinois HIV Care Connect Logo

Illinois HIV Care Connect announces the release of an educational campaign on Rapid Start Antiretroviral Therapy for people newly diagnosed with HIV.

Rapid Start ART promotes beginning treatment as soon as possible. It’s a critical step toward ending the HIV epidemic, especially here at home in Illinois.” — Melissa Graven, Associate Executive Director, IPHA

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Illinois HIV Care Connect , a project of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA), announces the launch of the stART Strong: Rapid Start ART educational campaign today. The campaign provides information on rapid start antiretroviral therapy (ART) for people newly diagnosed with HIV.“Rapid Start ART promotes beginning treatment as soon as possible to not only improve individual health outcomes but also help reduce HIV transmission in our communities,” states Melissa Graven, RN, BSN, Associate Executive Director of HIV/STI Prevention, at IPHA. “It’s a critical step toward ending the HIV epidemic, especially here at home in Illinois”.HIV Care Connect’s stART Strong: Rapid Start ART campaign is designed to help people living with HIV know more about their treatment options, including who may be eligible, how fast is “rapid”, and what happens after starting rapid ART.The stART Strong: Rapid Start ART campaign is accessible at hiv.careconnect.com and featured on Illinois HIV Care Connect’s Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn social media platforms. A rapid start ART quiz is available on those platforms to give readers the opportunity to check their knowledge on the topic. The campaign and quiz are both available in English and in Spanish. This campaign is the 12th annual quality improvement initiative, following campaigns on topics such as Viral Suppression, HIV and Aging and Speaking Up About HIV Stigma.About Illinois HIV Care ConnectIllinois HIV Care Connect is a statewide network providing medical case management, health care, and support services to persons living with HIV. Illinois HIV Care Connect’s eight lead agency offices serve persons living with HIV in all of Illinois’ 102 counties. https://hivcareconnect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.