The Rosie Network and U.S. Military Publishing Launch Military Shoppers Guide Supporting Entrepreneurs Amid Shutdown

The 2025 Military Shoppers Guide, powered by The Rosie Network and published by U.S. Military Publishing, showcases veteran and military spouse-owned businesses nationwide. Stephanie Brown, founder and CEO of The Rosie Network, leads the nonprofit's mission to support veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs nationwide.

Showcasing veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs, the guide encourages Americans to shop with purpose and support families amid the shutdown.

Military families are no strangers to uncertainty. This guide highlights that resilience and reminds the nation that behind every product is a story of service, sacrifice, and strength.” — Stephanie Brown, CEO and Founder of The Rosie Network

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As military families across the nation face uncertainty during the government shutdown, The Rosie Network and U.S. Military Publishing are uniting to spotlight strength, resilience, and entrepreneurship through the Annual Military Shoppers Guide — featuring exclusively military-connected businesses.This year’s guide showcases hundreds of veteran- and military spouse-owned brands offering everything from handcrafted gifts and apparel to wellness, home, and lifestyle products. Every purchase directly supports those who have served — or stood beside those who serve — by investing in small businesses that fuel military family stability and financial independence.“Military families are no strangers to uncertainty,” said Stephanie Brown, CEO and Founder of The Rosie Network. “When paychecks are delayed or benefits are disrupted, entrepreneurship often becomes more than a dream — it’s a lifeline. This guide highlights that resilience and reminds the nation that behind every product is a story of service, sacrifice, and strength.”Amid the current government shutdown, many military families are once again navigating financial strain. The Military Shoppers Guide offers a way for Americans to stand in solidarity — by shopping with purpose and empowering the military-connected small business community. From gifts that give back to homegrown brands, each listing represents creativity born from challenge and courage.“The military community knows how to pull itself up by its bootstraps, and also how to show up for each other,” said Julie Miller, Owner and Publisher of U.S. Military Publishing. “As both a company and as part of the military community ourselves, we are proud to highlight and support the incredible entrepreneurs in the 2025 guide.”The Rosie Network, a nonprofit dedicated to building economic opportunity for military families through entrepreneurship, partnered with U.S. Military Publishing to ensure every featured brand gets the national visibility it deserves — just in time for the holiday season.The Military Shoppers Guide is available now at www.MilitaryFamilies.com and www.TheRosieNetwork.org About The Rosie NetworkThe Rosie Network, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been at the forefront of championing veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship since 2012. Through our flagship program, Service2CEO, business mentoring, and a robust network of support, we have helped thousands of military-connected entrepreneurs successfully achieve the American Dream of small business ownership.About U.S. Military PublishingU.S. Military Publishing is a woman-owned small business serving 3 million in the military community since 1999. The company utilizes military and veteran talent to produce top-quality print and digital offerings that inform, entertain, and support today’s and yesterday’s warfighters and their families. Its flagship brands are delivered directly to active duty and reserve component units and affiliated organizations worldwide.

