Amazon Fire TV and Navy Federal Credit Union Join Forces with The Rosie Network to Support Military Families

RAMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Military Appreciation Month, The Rosie Network is proud to partner with Fire TV and Navy Federal Credit Union to support the Rosie Network through Fire TV’s Stream it Forward campaign. Through May 31st, stream to help our Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground.For every hour you stream select Prime Video and Fire TV content on a Fire TV device, Amazon will donate $1 to the Rosie Network, an organization dedicated providing support to military family-owned businesses, up to a total of $100,000. It’s a simple, meaningful way to give back to those who serve by doing something you already love: watching great content.“We believe our military members and their families have earned the right to the American Dream of small business ownership. Our mission every day is to help them succeed,” said Stephanie Brown, CEO and Founder of The Rosie Network.The Rosie Network is dedicated to strengthening military families by providing entrepreneurial training and support services to military spouses, transitioning Servicemembers, and Veterans. Your streaming helps fund programs that promote financial stability and self-sufficiency for those who have sacrificed so much.Simply say or search Military Appreciation Month on your Alexa-enabled Fire TV device to explore a curated selection of powerful content. Enjoy blockbuster hits like: The Bourne Identity, Die Hard, Jarhead, Pearl Harbor, The Vietnam War, and The Great War.“We’re proud to partner with The Rosie Network during Military Appreciation Month,” said Larry Perino, AVP, Commercial & Small Business at Navy Federal Credit Union. “Their mission to empower military spouses and veterans through entrepreneurship and business ownership aligns with our commitment at Navy Federal to support the entire military community, including those on the front lines and at the home front. Together, we are reenforcing our purpose to serve military families and champion communities.”Grab your remote, dive into these unforgettable stories, and join us in supporting military entrepreneurs, all throughout May. Presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. Terms apply.For more information, visit www.navyfederal.org and www.therosienetwork.org About The Rosie Network:The Rosie Network, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been at the forefront of championing veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship since 2012. Through our flagship program Service2CEO, business mentoring, and a robust network of support, we have helped thousands of military-connected entrepreneurs successfully achieve the American Dream of small business ownership.About Navy Federal Credit Union:Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 14 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 25,000 and has a global network of more than 365 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.navyfederal.org/. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

