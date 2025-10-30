MSP Leonardtown Press Release 10/30/2025

October 30, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 30, 2025

On 10/23/2025, Tpr Olayanju conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Golden Beach Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Haseeb Khalil, 34 of Leesburg, VA initially provided a false name. Investigation revealed that Khalil had active arrest warrants through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office for charges including Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property and Arson. He also had a criminal summons through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for Trespassing and Fraud – Persons Identity to Avoid Prosecution. Khalil was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Obstructing & Hindering, False Statement to Officer, Fraud – Persons Identity to Avoid Prosecution, False Statement to Peace Officer, and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

On 10/23/2025, TFC Engleman responded to the Pyramid Treatment Center, located at 30007 Business Center Dr, Charlotte Hall, MD for the report of a subject who had created a disturbance after pulling the fire alarm under false pretences. Sahra Hassan Abdulkadir, 29 of No Fixed Address was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Intentional False Alarm, and False Alarm/Fire.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 10/18/2025, Geronimo Antonio Gonzalez-Zuniga, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Bauer

On 10/19/2025, Bryan Michael Barthelme II, 36 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 10/25/2025, Brady Allen Winters, 33 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 10/25/2025, Jefferson Isaac Amaya Majano, 21 of Indian Head, MD was arrested by Cpl Kelly

On 10/29/2025, Charles Everett Cox, 61 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Bauer

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 10/17/2025, Rufus Spencer Mungen, 73 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis

On 10/24/2025, Richard Paul Small, 52 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 10/28/2025, Michael Joseph Mills Dean, 35 of Solomons, MD was arrested by TFC Bauer for Violation of Probation: Driving while under the influence of alcohol per se

On 10/28/2025, Kelly Anne Martone, 35 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

