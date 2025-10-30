Womb WatchAI® Secures Federal Trademark as Community of 100K+ Women Declare: 'The Day We Stopped Being Dismissed Is Here'

Quanda S. Francis, Founder & CEO of WombWatchAI®, secured federal trademark protection (Reg. No. 7,990,933) for the world's first bio-intent orchestration system powered by women's biology.

Patent-Pending Platform Receives Government Validation Through Trademark Registration and $2M NSF Funding Invitation

Every insight Womb WatchAI® generates answers questions decades of male-centric research couldn't answer because they never bothered to ask,” — Quanda Francis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WombWatchAI®, the world's first bio-intent orchestration system powered by women's biology, today announced it has secured federal trademark registration (Reg. No. 7,990,933, Class 44: Healthcare Services) on October 21, 2025, from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company also received an invitation from the National Science Foundation to submit a full proposal—potentially unlocking up to $2M in government funding. The milestones arrive as a rapidly growing community—tired of underfunded research, fragmented care, and systemic dismissal—prepares to launch Rhythm by WombWatchAI™, the first of eight products designed to transform women's collective anger into undeniable evidence.

Between July 29 and October 28, 2025, engagement surged by 5,250%, signaling mobilization, not just interest.

"These numbers represent women who are done waiting," said Quanda S. Francis, Founder and CEO. "They're tired of being told their pain is 'normal.' Tired of research that excludes them. Tired of algorithms trained on male bodies. They're not looking for another app—they're looking for a weapon. WombWatchAI® is that weapon."

The Problem: Systemic Dismissal by Design.

The healthcare system's failure to serve women is structural: Women weren't required in clinical drug trials until 1993. Algorithms, dosing protocols, and diagnostic criteria are based on 70kg male subjects. Black women face 3-4X higher maternal mortality rates. Endometriosis takes 7-10 years to diagnose. Erectile dysfunction receives 5X more funding than endometriosis research despite affecting fewer people."For decades, they told us our hormones were 'too complicated' to study," Francis said. "Translation: we weren't worth the effort. Now we're generating the data ourselves."

The Solution: Bio-Intent Orchestration System™

Womb WatchAI®'s proprietary Bio-Intent Orchestration System™ (patent pending) represents the first healthcare technology built exclusively on women's biology, combining AI and quantum computing trained on female-specific biomarkers, Equity Lens technology with bias-detection algorithms addressing racial disparities, and crowdsourced research creating the evidence base that never existed. "Every insight Womb WatchAI® generates answers questions decades of male-centric research couldn't answer because they never bothered to ask," Francis explained. "When you use Womb WatchAI®, you're contributing to the research that should have existed all along."

Federal Trademark: Protecting a Movement, Not Just a Brand

The USPTO trademark registration covers educational information provision, integrated healthcare services with international provider networks, and mobile healthcare platforms—establishing Womb WatchAI® as a distinct category in women's health technology." This isn't trademark protection for another period tracker," Francis explained. "We're protecting an entire ecosystem: eight products, Bio-Intent Orchestration System™, Equity Lens technology—all built on the premise that women's biology deserves its own infrastructure. "The trademark creates competitive differentiation in a market where apps like Flo and Clue track periods but don't address the underlying research gap. More critically, it protects Womb WatchAI®'s mission-driven approach as the company scales internationally and pursues partnerships with healthcare providers and research institutions. "Federal trademark ensures what we're building—this movement—can't be co-opted or diluted," Francis stated. "When we partner with hospitals or license our technology, our values are legally protected. This is healthcare built BY women, FOR women, OWNED by women."

Government Recognition: NSF Validates Innovation

The National Science Foundation's invitation to submit a full proposal for Womb WatchAI®'s biomedical device—with up to $2M in potential funding—signals strong government support for innovation addressing systemic healthcare gaps, underscoring the critical need for technology built specifically on women's biology.

A Movement Mobilized

"This isn't a user base. It's a movement," Francis emphasized. The platform holds an unclaimed Crunchbase profile with a 92/100 heat score as of 10/30/2025, placing it in the top 8% of startups globally."Join us. Not because we need users, but because the movement needs you," Francis urged. "The day we stopped being dismissed is finally here."

What's Next

WombWatchAI® will scale its product ecosystem with eight solutions through 2026, expand Bio-Intent Orchestration System™ to accommodate millions of users, expand its trademark portfolio to protect additional product names and technologies globally, partner with research institutions for FDA pathways, and advocate for policy change using crowdsourced data.

About Womb WatchAI®: Revolutionizing women's healthcare with the world's first bio-intent orchestration system powered by women's biology. Mission: end healthcare dismissal by giving women evidence doctors can't ignore.

Trademark: Reg. No. 7,990,933 (Registered Oct. 21, 2025)

