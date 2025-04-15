Womb WatchAI Achieves Breakthrough Results in Maternal Health Prediction Models

Photo of Womb WatchAI Founder and NYU Alumni Quanda Francis

Revolutionary AI Technology Achieves 91-93% Accuracy in Predicting Maternal Health Complications, Paving the Way for Earlier Interventions and Lives Saved

"Our technology is designed to detect subtle patterns weeks or even months earlier, giving healthcare providers a critical time advantage in managing high-risk pregnancies." ” — Quanda Francis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Womb WatchAI, the pioneering women's health technology company, today announced groundbreaking pre-deployment performance results for its maternal health prediction models, demonstrating industry-leading potential in detecting preterm labor and gestational diabetes risks.

In a significant advancement for maternal healthcare innovation, Womb WatchAI's preterm labor prediction model has demonstrated 91% accuracy, while its gestational diabetes model shows 93% accuracy in pre-deployment testing—setting new benchmarks in the field of maternal health technology.

"These results represent a pivotal moment in our mission to transform women's healthcare and reduce maternal mortality rates," said Quanda Francis, Founder and CTO of Womb WatchAI. "By accurately identifying at-risk pregnancies much earlier than traditional methods, we aim to empower healthcare providers to intervene sooner and potentially save lives."

The company's AI-powered bio-observability platform is being developed to continuously monitor health indicators and detect early warning signs of pregnancy complications. The models have undergone rigorous testing and validation, demonstrating strong statistical performance across key metrics:

Preterm Labor Model: AUC (Area Under the Curve) of 0.95 — exceptional discriminative ability

Gestational Diabetes Model: Weighted accuracy of 93.7% and micro AUC of 0.976

Balanced Precision & Recall: Ensuring reliable potential performance across diverse patient populations

"Traditional screening methods often identify complications too late for optimal intervention," Francis explained. "Our technology is designed to detect subtle patterns weeks or even months earlier, giving healthcare providers a critical time advantage in managing high-risk pregnancies."

These pre-deployment breakthroughs come at a crucial time, as maternal mortality rates in the United States continue to rise, with disproportionate impacts on women of color and those in rural communities.

The company is now launching its landmark research initiative, "Her Health, Her Future: The Womb WatchAI Research Fund," designed to address the profound knowledge gap in women's healthcare. As Dr. Janine Clayton, Director of the NIH Office of Research on Women's Health, has noted: "We literally know less about every aspect of female biology compared to male biology."

This multi-layered research study combines observational research, epidemiological analysis, and AI-powered predictive modeling to create one of the most comprehensive examinations of maternal health factors ever conducted. By inviting women from diverse backgrounds to participate through a comprehensive health questionnaire, Womb WatchAI will build the data foundation needed for even more precise and personalized maternal care solutions.

"Women's participation in this study is absolutely critical," emphasized Francis. "Each participant contributes to a growing knowledge base that will help us save lives and develop solutions for women who have been historically underrepresented in medical research. This isn't just a study—it's the foundation of a complete, intelligent ecosystem for women's health."

Womb WatchAI's platform, currently in development, is designed to go beyond pregnancy monitoring and create a comprehensive women's healthcare ecosystem spanning all life stages. The platform will enable:

Early risk detection for common pregnancy complications

Continuous health monitoring with personalized insights

Secure data sharing between patients and healthcare providers

Specialized support for perimenopause and menopause management

The company is currently seeking funding partners to accelerate the platform's development and deployment, with a focus on making these life-saving technologies accessible to underserved communities.

"These models represent just the beginning of what's possible when we apply advanced AI to women's health challenges," added Francis. "We're committed to building a healthcare ecosystem that addresses the fragmented nature of women's healthcare and provides continuous, personalized support throughout a woman's life."

Healthcare providers and potential investment partners interested in learning more about Womb WatchAI's technology and upcoming research studies are encouraged to contact the company.

About Womb WatchAIWomb WatchAI is revolutionizing women's healthcare through its integrated, bio-observable platform that delivers continuous, personalized health insights. Founded by Quanda Francis and Dr. Jonathan Muslia, the company is dedicated to addressing healthcare disparities and improving outcomes for women across all life stages. Through its innovative PinkPrint system and Equity Lens technology, Womb WatchAI is transforming the traditionally disconnected healthcare experience into a seamless continuum of care.

Contact InformationMedia Contact:Quanda Francisinfo@wombwatchai.comwww.wombwatchai.com

