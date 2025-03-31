Womb WatchAI Launches Landmark Women's Health Initiative: 'Her Health, Her Future' Research Fund

Quanda Francis at Google's Headquarters

Womb WatchAI launches "Her Health, Her Future" research fund—advancing women's health via AI-driven maternal research to end healthcare fragmentation

“This is not just a study—it's the cornerstone of an entirely new, intelligent ecosystem designed specifically for women's healthcare,” said Quanda Francis,” — Quanda Francis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Womb WatchAI proudly announces the launch of Her Health, Her Future: The Womb WatchAI Research Fund, a groundbreaking initiative designed to address the critical gaps in women's healthcare through advanced artificial intelligence (AI), comprehensive data collection, and groundbreaking research. At a time when maternal mortality rates are alarmingly high and women's health research remains drastically underfunded, this fund represents a crucial step toward transforming healthcare for women worldwide.

Despite significant technological advancements, women’s healthcare continues to suffer from fragmented services and limited research funding, perpetuating a dangerous lack of understanding about women's unique health needs. Dr. Janine Clayton, Director of the NIH Office of Research on Women's Health, has emphasized the critical disparity in women's health knowledge, noting, “We literally know less about every aspect of female biology compared to male biology.” Her Health, Her Future: The Womb WatchAI Research Fund is dedicated to closing that critical knowledge gap. At the heart of this groundbreaking initiative is the Landmark AI-Driven Research Study, uniquely designed to harness technology and data science to revolutionize maternal healthcare.

A Pioneering Approach to Women’s Health Research

The Landmark AI-Driven Research Study employs a sophisticated, multi-layered methodology that includes:

Observational Research: Long-term monitoring and data collection to track maternal health outcomes over time.

Epidemiological Analysis: Comprehensive population-level studies to identify critical health trends and risk factors.

AI-Powered Predictive Modeling: Advanced algorithms capable of predicting and mitigating risks associated with pregnancy complications and maternal mortality.

Women from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to participate by completing a comprehensive, confidential health questionnaire, ensuring the collection of rich, diverse datasets essential to building smarter, more personalized maternal care solutions.

“This is not just a study—it's the cornerstone of an entirely new, intelligent ecosystem designed specifically for women's healthcare,” said Quanda Francis, founder and CEO of Womb WatchAI. “We are developing the technology and infrastructure to make fragmented maternal healthcare a thing of the past, ensuring every woman can become the CEO of her own health journey.”

A Call to Action: Why Your Participation and Support Are Critical

The launch of this fund comes at a crucial moment in history. Investment in women’s healthcare research is at an alarming low, and yet the need for comprehensive, data-driven insights into maternal health has never been higher. By participating in the study or donating to Her Health, Her Future, individuals will actively support innovative science and technology, directly impacting the quality of care and outcomes for women everywhere.

Every dollar and data point collected helps:

Drive lifesaving medical innovation.

Advance personalized healthcare solutions.

Address maternal health disparities.

Prevent pregnancy-related complications and maternal mortality.

How to Get Involved

Donate directly to the fund at wombwatchai.betterworld.org

Participate in our comprehensive health experience questionnaire at wombwatchai.com

"Her health holds the answers. Her future depends on what we discover," said Francis. “We urge everyone to join us—participate, donate, and fund a future of safer pregnancies, healthier women, and stronger communities.”

About Womb WatchAI

Womb WatchAI is an innovative, women-led healthcare technology intiative dedicated to transforming maternal health through artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and groundbreaking research. With a clear mission to eliminate fragmented healthcare services and improve maternal health outcomes globally, Womb WatchAI is ushering in a new era of personalized healthcare solutions designed specifically for women.

Join the movement. Fund the future.

Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.