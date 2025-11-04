Savista partners with Triomics to launch industry’s first automated, full-stack cancer registry solution

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savista , a leading healthcare revenue cycle management services company and the largest cancer registry service provider, has partnered with Triomics, a generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform for cancer care providers. This partnership introduces a modern hybrid model that redefines cancer data management by combining Savista's deep bench of experienced Oncology Data Specialists (ODS-Cs) with Triomics' advanced AI technology—the industry’s first automated platform for cancer registry operations.The innovative solution directly addresses the most pressing challenges in the field, including workforce shortages, significant data lags, and the heavy manual workload traditionally associated with cancer registries. By integrating Savista’s human talent engine—which includes the largest nationwide network of ODS-Cs and registry operations expertise—with Triomics’ technology accelerator, the partnership creates a scalable and sustainable future for oncology data management.Triomics’ technology provides an intuitive, workflow-specific software that connects seamlessly with electronic health records, leveraging the model’s input to sift through patient data and execute desired workflows, such as data abstraction and case identification.“As the quantity of oncology data continues to grow, the strategic integration of technology becomes imperative to ease the burden on healthcare staff and improve the efficiency of registry operations,” said Laxmi Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Savista. “Our partnership with Triomics represents a significant step forward in modernizing cancer data management. The long-term transformation of cancer registry services relies on a commitment to innovation, and Savista is proud to lead the way in shaping this evolution.”Through automation and with the critical oversight and expert judgement of Savista ODS-Cs, the platform aims to:- Enhance Data Integrity: By minimizing human error and ensuring consistent data collection, the solution improves the accuracy and reliability of cancer registries.- Streamline Reporting Processes: Automated workflows enable faster, more efficient data abstraction, allowing registrars to focus on higher-value tasks.- Support Accreditation and Designation Compliance: With improved data management, healthcare organizations can more effectively meet stringent accreditation and reporting requirements.“By leveraging our AI-powered platform, Savista is not only able to address immediate operational challenges for organizations, but also pave the way for a more efficient, scalable future in oncology data management,” said Sarim Khan, co-founder and CEO of Triomics. “This technology is transforming the way oncology data is collected, managed and utilized, ultimately benefiting healthcare providers, registrars and, most importantly, patients.”About SavistaSavista is an industry-leading full-service revenue cycle management company with more than 30 years of experience partnering with hospitals, health systems, and physician practices. The company addresses complex revenue cycle challenges with end-to-end solutions - including eligibility and enrollment, coding, cancer registry, self-pay and bad debt management, and accounts receivable services. Savista’s workforce is among the most highly trained in the industry, holding more than 20 accreditations, including Epic-certified trainers, and has earned the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s prestigious Peer Reviewed designation. Serving more than 800 clients across 49 states, Savista delivers tailored, high-quality solutions designed to optimize financial performance. Learn more at SavistaRCM .com or follow @savistarcm on LinkedIn.About TriomicsTriomics uses generative AI to streamline medical record reviews for oncology workflows, including clinical trial screening, pre-charting, data abstraction and more. They develop oncology-specialized AI pipelines and use case-specific software to process unstructured and free-text medical record data at 95%+ accuracy. Their cancer data platform currently helps major health systems, life science companies and oncology solution providers across the U.S., and readily scales across use cases and verticals. Based in San Francisco, the company has raised $15 million from leading VC investors. To learn about Triomics, visit triomics.com Sebastrien RhodesTriomicssebastien@triomics.com

