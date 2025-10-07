Savista Acquires ONCO Services, Expanding Cancer Registry Leadership and RCM Capabilities

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savista, a leading healthcare revenue cycle management services company, today announced it has acquired the cancer registry services division of ONCO, a trusted provider of oncology data services and technology.By expanding cancer registry services alongside its full suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, Savista offers healthcare organizations even greater end-to-end support in improving operational efficiency, enhancing compliance, and delivering better patient outcomes – all under one trusted partner. The companies’ combined resources will establish a new benchmark for cancer registry excellence, bringing unparalleled human expertise, innovation, and depth to healthcare providers and organizations across the nation.“This partnership establishes a new gold standard in cancer registry services, bolstering Savista’s unwavering dedication to operational excellence and existing world-class registry experts with ONCO’s expertise in registry technology,” said Jan Grimm, Chief Executive Officer of Savista. “Aligning ONCO’s deep domain expertise with our operational strength and expansive RCM services empowers our clients to improve oncology data reporting while driving performance across the entire revenue cycle.”Key Integration Highlights:- Industry-Leading Expertise: The combined organization now includes the largest pool of Oncology Data Specialists–Certified (ODS-Cs) in the industry, offering unparalleled depth and specialization.- Technology and Service Continuity: While ONCO’s cancer registry services team transitions to Savista, ONCO will continue to own, operate, and fully support its technology platforms – including the ONCOLog Web Application (OWA), ONCOLog, and ONCONav. The acquisition allows ONCO to focus on advancing its cancer registry software, while Savista enhances service delivery.- Accelerated Innovation: With expanded resources, the partnership accelerates advancements in AI-driven case finding and abstraction workflows, enabling faster, more accurate data collection and improved return on investment for clients.- Expanded Quality Control: Dedicated quality assurance teams provide unparalleled audit support, ensuring reliable compliance with regulatory requirements.- Comprehensive Client-Centered Solutions: Bundled offerings will now include cancer registry services, analytics, and consulting – customized to meet unique customer needs.“The transition of ONCO’s Professional Services team to Savista represents a strategic step forward for both organizations,” said Jim Hendrickson, Co-CEO of ONCO. “Savista brings deep expertise in healthcare operations, and we are confident that our Professional Services colleagues will thrive as part of their team. This move allows ONCO to sharpen our focus on delivering innovative cancer registry software and AI-driven solutions, while ensuring our clients continue to receive the exceptional support and services they have come to expect.”The partnership also expands geographical coverage and eligibility for additional state contracts. Multi-site health systems will benefit from scalable support, consolidated abstraction protocols and enhanced data standardization, which combine to deliver the highest level of reliability for data reporting and quality.About SavistaSavista is an industry-leading full-service revenue cycle management company with more than 30 years of experience partnering with hospitals, health systems, and physician practices. The company addresses complex revenue cycle challenges with end-to-end solutions - including eligibility and enrollment, coding, cancer registry, self-pay and bad debt management, and accounts receivable services. Savista’s workforce is among the most highly trained in the industry, holding more than 20 accreditations, including Epic-certified trainers, and has earned the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s prestigious Peer Reviewed designation. Serving more than 800 clients across 49 states, Savista delivers tailored, high-quality solutions designed to optimize financial performance. Learn more at SavistaRCM.com or follow @savistarcm on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.