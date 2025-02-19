Adigida Marketing launches with a focus on Executive Visibility, Thought Leadership Programs, C-Suite Engagement & more.

LiftKit Marketing introduces Adigida Marketing, setting a new standard in comprehensive, results-driven marketing solutions.

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing Adigida Marketing , an agency designed to redefine how businesses achieve success in today’s competitive digital landscape.Backed by over 25 years of industry experience, Adigida specializes in executive visibility , thought leadership engagement programs and healthcare marketing while also focusing on integrated content marketing, market research, and digital PR. To ensure a full-breadth of digital marketing services across various industries, we have partnered with John Hoeft, owner of LiftKit Marketing who brings over 25 years of agency operations and digital marketing experience. Through this partnership, Adigida delivers customized strategies that amplify brand, enhance credibility, and drive growth."At Adigida Marketing, our mission is to inspire, create, and grow,” says Leslie Cozatt, founder of Adigida Marketing. “Our proactive, forward-thinking approach ensures your brand stays ahead of the curve by integrating every facet of digital marketing. We work as an extension of your team, offering creative, results-driven strategies tailored to your needs. Our passion and global experience enable us to deliver engaging content that consistently meets objectives, whether you’re a startup or an established enterprise."Key Services and Capabilities:- Executive Visibility: Positioning leaders as industry thought leaders, enhancing leadership credibility and elevating their personal and company brands.- Thought Leadership Marketing: Establishing clients as authorities in their fields through insightful thought leadership content and engaging target audiences into always on demand gen programs.- Integrated Content Marketing: Creating compelling, optimized content marketing programs that drive engagement and support strategic business goals.- Healthcare Marketing: Comprehensive strategies and programs tailored for healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.- Web Development and Search Engine Optimization: A powerful blend of web design and advanced SEO techniques designed to increase traffic and conversions."Adigida Marketing is redefining digital marketing with their focus on executive visibility, thought leadership and integrated content marketing," says John Hoeft, Owner of LiftKit Marketing. “Their dedication to integrity, innovation, collaboration and results makes them an invaluable partner for any business looking to elevate their brand.”For more information about Adigida Marketing and our services, please visit adigidamarketing.com.About AdigidaAdigida is a full-service marketing agency that delivers customized strategies that amplify brand, enhance credibility, and drive growth.About LiftKit MarketingLiftKit Marketing provides marketing agencies with operational support, fulfillment of services, lead generation, and account management.

