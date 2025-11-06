Amasian TV Partners with CGTN to Showcase Chinese Economic and Cultural Dynamics

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amasian TV, the first free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service in North America dedicated exclusively to premium Asian content, today announced a landmark partnership with China Global Television Network (CGTN) to launch three new channels — Global Biz China Travel , and Discovering China , which will give an in-depth understanding of the economic and cultural dynamics of ChinaThis partnership marks a major milestone for Amasian TV as it continues to build a stronger, more inclusive content ecosystem. By bringing CGTN’s high-quality journalism and cultural storytelling to North American viewers, Amasian TV strengthens its position as a cultural bridge between Asia and the world.“This partnership underscores our commitment to giving audiences access to authentic Asian voices and narratives that go beyond entertainment,” said Peter Park, Chief Strategy Officer at ODK Media. “Through these new CGTN channels, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of China’s role in today’s interconnected world.”Introducing the Three New Channels1. Global BizDelivering in-depth coverage of China’s economic development, business trends, and technological innovation from a global perspective, CGTN Global Biz connects China’s dynamic market with international audiences through authoritative news, expert interviews, and insightful features.2. China TravelAn immersive journey through China’s landscapes, history, and cultural diversity. China Travel takes viewers from the country’s heartland to its most remote destinations, highlighting the beauty, traditions, and human stories that define modern China.3. Discovering ChinaA brand-new documentary channel offering English-language programs under three pillars — Vibrant China, Beautiful China, and Historical China. With six hours of new content daily, the channel presents compelling stories about China’s evolution, natural wonders, and growing role in global society.CGTN is an international media organization launched in 2016, headquartered in Beijing with global production centers in Nairobi, Washington D.C., and London. With a presence in more than 180 countries and over 600 million social media followers, CGTN is recognized for delivering objective, balanced, and comprehensive coverage from multiple perspectives.Through this partnership, Amasian TV and CGTN aim to promote cross-cultural dialogue, enhance mutual understanding, and provide viewers with authentic insights into China’s culture, economy, and people.About CGTNChina Global Television Network (CGTN) is an international media organization providing accurate, timely news coverage and audiovisual content to global audiences. Launched in 2016, CGTN operates three international production centers (Nairobi, Washington D.C., and London) and delivers content to over 180 countries through television and digital platforms.About Amasian TVAmasian TV is North America’s first free, ad-supported streaming TV platform dedicated to Asian content. From dramas and variety shows to news and live sports, Amasian TV connects global audiences with the best of Asia through authentic stories and dynamic voices.

