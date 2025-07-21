ODK Media and Pearl Abyss Partner to Stream Immersive Gaming and Asian Multimedia Content Across North America

Black Desert Channel Now Available on Amasian TV

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODK Media, a global leader in premium Asian content streaming, and Pearl Abyss, the global top-tier online game developer behind the hit MMORPG Black Desert Online, today announced a strategic marketing partnership designed to bridge the worlds of immersive gaming content and Asian entertainment.Though operating in different content mediums— ODK Media in video streaming and Pearl Abyss in gaming — both companies share a common goal: to serve youthful audiences that are increasingly culturally curious and globally connected. These fans actively seek out K-pop, Asian dramas, and digital fantasy worlds as part of their everyday media consumption. The partnership taps into this shared behavioral trend and offers a unified entertainment experience across screens.As part of the campaign, ODK Media will feature Black Desert Online-themed video content, including trailers, gameplay features, lore highlights, and developer insights, through a branded FAST channel (Channel Name: Black Desert Channel ) and VOD available on Amasian TV, OnDemandKorea, and OnDemandChina. In turn, Pearl Abyss will introduce its North American player base to Amasian TV — ODK Media’s next-generation, ad-supported streaming platform showcasing curated Asian content.“This collaboration reflects a shared belief in the power of cultural storytelling and immersive entertainment to resonate with a new generation of fans,” said Olam Lee, Senior Vice President of Monetization & Marketing at ODK Media. “ODK Media and Pearl Abyss are both building experiences for the culturally curious — those who see entertainment as a way to explore identity, global trends, and narrative depth.”The partnership is the first step in a broader strategy to connect complementary platforms and audiences. By blending interactive game universes with cinematic streaming content, ODK and Pearl Abyss are creating immersive entry points into Asian media and culture — for both longtime fans and newcomers.“This partnership with ODK Media enables us to meet audiences where their interests already live,” said Kwonho Kim, COO at Pearl Abyss America. “Our adventurers’ passion translates perfectly with the fandoms across Amasian TV’s properties, creating a great fit for our communities.”Together, ODK Media and Pearl Abyss aim to deepen engagement with the culturally fluent and globally minded entertainment audience — setting the stage for future cross-promotions, content co-productions, and fan-centered innovations.Together, ODK Media and Pearl Abyss aim to deepen engagement with the culturally fluent and globally minded entertainment audience — setting the stage for future cross-promotions, content co-productions, and fan-centered innovations.About ODK Media, Inc. ODK Media, Inc. is a global media company redefining the reach of Asian entertainment. Since 2011, ODK Media has provided premium international content via its streaming platforms—Amasian TV, OnDemandKorea, OnDemandChina, and OnDemandViet—serving millions of viewers and facilitating global content distribution.About Pearl AbyssEstablished in 2010, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry with its renowned MMORPG franchise Black Desert, which is available on PC, mobile, and console. All of Pearl Abyss’ games are built on the company’s proprietary engine and are renowned for cutting-edge graphics. Pearl Abyss is currently developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 using its next-generation game engine and is poised to grow its overseas market. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com Media Contact:pr@odkmedia.netwill.powers@pearlabyss.com

