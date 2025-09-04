ODK Media Brings Korea’s Premier Women’s Golf(KLPGA) to U.S. Viewers

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODK Media , Inc., a prominent and leading global provider of Asian entertainment, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated U.S. debut of live and on-demand coverage of the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) on its innovative FAST streaming platform OnDemandKorea and Amasian TV , the largest Asian content streaming service in North America. This significant milestone marks a crucial step in the company’s strategic initiative to broaden its premium content offerings to include world-class live sports.The KLPGA, Korea's premier women's professional golf tour, has already built strong popularity among U.S. audiences thanks to celebrated champions like Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park. Now, for the first time, American fans can watch KLPGA tournaments live with English commentary, conveniently streamed during evening (PST) and late-night (EST) hoursThis thrilling launch highlights ODK Media’s long-term commitment to consistently broadening premium Asian content offerings across all genres, including dramas, films, animation, and news. Following the successful debut of the official KBO (Korean Baseball League) channel in March 2025, ODK Media is now extending its leadership in the sports genre by introducing KLPGA coverage, further establishing Amasian TV as the go-to platform for U.S. audiences eager to view high-caliber Korean women’s professional golf.“The KLPGA represents the pinnacle of women’s golf in Korea, and we’re incredibly proud to be the first to bring it to U.S. audiences with the accessibility and quality they truly deserve,” stated Peter Park, CSO & CPO at ODK Media. “This launch is not merely a win for golf fans; it is part of our broader commitment to deliver diverse, high-quality Asian content across various genres, formats, and platforms.”ODK Media aims to boost viewer engagement with interactive features and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, fostering a community of golf enthusiasts who can connect with players and the KLPGA. Through Amasian TV’s interactive features, such as ‘Rewind,’ viewers can relive the most exciting moments and enjoy a fresh, engaging way to experience professional sports on FAST with exclusive content. By offering these innovative experiences, ODK Media continues to enhance how fans enjoy and engage with professional sportsAbout ODK MediaODK Media is a leading provider of Asian entertainment, offering a wide range of films, dramas, and live programming to global audiences. The company connects viewers to Asia’s rich narratives through its iconic streaming and FAST platforms—OnDemandKorea, OnDemandChina, OnDemandViet, and Amasian TV. Its enterprise solutions empower global content providers to expand into North America through AI-powered localization (dubbing and subtitling), theatrical and digital distribution, and monetization services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.