AV ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES 4K RESTORATION AND BLU-RAY RELEASE OF THE CLASSIC SILENT EPIC BEAU GESTE

Beau Geste on Blu-ray Disc

In Select Cinemas Now. On Blu-ray November 25th, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV Entertainment proudly announces the release of a brand-new 4K restoration of the 1926 silent film masterpiece Beau Geste, directed by Herbert Brenon and starring Ronald Colman, Neil Hamilton, Ralph Forbes, Alice Joyce, William Powell, and Victor McLaglen. This restoration marks the inaugural release from Artcraft Pictures, a new label from The Film Preserve, Ltd. and The Maltese FilmWorks LLC.

The project was supervised by the Library of Congress and overseen by acclaimed preservationists Robert A. Harris (Lawrence of Arabia, My Fair Lady) and James Mockoski (The Godfather, Apocalypse Now).

“Beau Geste finally has the restoration it has long deserved. Not only does it bring back its beauty, but its epic grandeur,” said historian Frank Thompson, author of The Complete Beau Geste.

________________________________________

A Landmark Restored

Winner of Photoplay Magazine’s Best Picture of 1926, Beau Geste stands among the great action-adventure films of the silent era. The new restoration revives its sweeping desert landscapes, powerful performances, and themes of courage and brotherhood—allowing modern audiences to experience its grandeur as originally intended.

The restoration was a multi-institution collaboration among MOMA, Paramount Pictures, UCLA Film & Television Archive, the George Eastman Museum, and the San Francisco Silent Film Festival. 4K scans were completed by the Library of Congress Film Preservation Laboratory in Culpeper, Virginia, with final work completed at Roundabout Entertainment in Burbank, California.

________________________________________

Blu-ray and Home Release

The special-edition Blu-ray will be released November 25, 2025, featuring the most complete version of Beau Geste seen since its original premiere.

Bonus materials include:

• Audio commentary by historian Frank Thompson

• Beau Geste radio play by Orson Welles

• New orchestral score by the Mont Alto Orchestra, compiled by Rodney Sauer

• Restoration demonstration and stills gallery

• Collectible booklet and premiere program gallery

Runtime: 129 minutes

Pre-order now at maltesefilm.com/purchase. Or, order directly at AV Entertainment's www.moviezyng.com consumer retail site.

________________________________________

About the Film

Set against the vast sands of the Sahara, Beau Geste follows three brothers who enlist in the French Foreign Legion after a family scandal involving a missing jewel. Together they face treachery, honor, and sacrifice inside a besieged desert fort—an epic adventure reimagined through this stunning restoration.

“Excellent story stirringly pictured. Paramount has used a lavish hand in producing one of the season’s best sellers.” — Film Daily

________________________________________

About Artcraft Pictures

Originally founded in 1916 as a Paramount distribution brand, Artcraft Pictures represented the studio’s most distinguished productions. Revived by Harris and Mockoski, the name now signals a new era of premiere film restorations.

About The Film Preserve, Ltd.

With more than four decades of leadership in film restoration, The Film Preserve has been responsible for landmark projects including Lawrence of Arabia, Spartacus, My Fair Lady, Vertigo, and Rear Window.

About The Maltese FilmWorks LLC

Founded by archivist James Mockoski, The Maltese FilmWorks is dedicated to preserving historic cinema. Recent projects include restorations of Apocalypse Now, The Godfather trilogy, and Stop Making Sense (A24, 2023).

About AV Entertainment

AV Entertainment is a leading U.S. distributor and licensed manufacturer of classic and contemporary films in physical media. The company partners directly with studios, archives, and filmmakers to bring authentic, fully authorized releases to collectors and enthusiasts worldwide. Through its online platform Movie Zyng, AV Entertainment delivers one of the industry’s most comprehensive selections of 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD titles—celebrating the enduring artistry of cinema in every format.

