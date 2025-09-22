AV Entertainment Announces Limited Collector Edition Blu-ray Release of Warner Bros.’ ‘Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island’

The Terror Time Collectors Edition is loaded with packaging and on-screen extras!

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV Entertainment, under license from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, is excited to announce the release of Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island for the first time ever on a solo Blu-ray in this exclusive Terror Time Collector’s Edition, just in time for Halloween.

This limited collector’s edition celebrates the fan-favorite adventure in HD presentation and a treasure trove of extras designed for avid collectors and Scooby-Doo fans alike.

Key Features:

- HD feature presentation of Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island

- Collectible O-card slipcover

- Clear Blu-ray case with interior artwork and chapter list inside

- Audio commentary by filmmaker and Scooby historian Matt Dugan ("Dark Arrows")

- Official trailer

- 12-page collectible full color booklet filled with images and essay written by Matt Dugan

- Limited edition “Terror Time” packaging

- “It’s Terror Time Again!” song featured on the disc menu

- Original scene selection and chapter titles

- Available for pre-order now at online retailers with a release date of October 28, 2025.

"Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island has haunted fans for years with its supernatural twists and unforgettable mystery," said film producer and historian Matt Dugan. "We’re delighted to be a part of bringing this Terror Time collector’s edition in all its glory to fans—just in time for Halloween!"

AV Entertainment’s Blair Zykan stated, “Scooby-Doo fans have been asking for a collectible edition of this film favorite. Working with Warner Bros. and film historian Matt Dugan, we’re delivering a limited edition release the Scooby community will be proud to own, view and display. The packaging, the extras, the on-screen elements – have all been designed to create an immersive experience filled with interesting facts, history, and all things Scooby-Doo.”

AV Entertainment further announced it is celebrating this release with a pre-sale $4 discount code valid at its www.moviezyng.com retail store. Fans can visit the store or head to www.scoobydooonzombieisland.com for details.

The Terror Time Collector’s Edition Solo Blu-ray is the ultimate treat for animation lovers, collectors, and anyone looking to add a little fright to their festivities this Halloween.

About AV Entertainment:

For over six decades, Allied Vaughn Entertainment has been a leader in content publishing, manufacturing and distribution. Starting as a film processing lab in the early 60’s we’ve migrated clients through every format change since.

Today AV Entertainment is the industry choice to maximize packaged media sales and profits from film and television titles on Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD.

Allied Vaughn. Powering today’s intelligent e-commerce supply chain!

About Matt Dugan:

Matt Dugan is a Film and Television Writer/Producer. Dugan is producing the upcoming film "Dark Arrows," a western thriller set for a theatrical release in 2026. He is also an avid Film Historian and Archival Expert on Hanna-Barbera and other classic Warner Bros. productions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.