AV Entertainment Announces DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Release of Oscar®-Winning Apple Original Film CODA

CODA is releasing on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD

The groundbreaking winner of three Academy Awards® including Best Picture, arrives on physical media through AV Entertainment.

MINNEAPOLIS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV Entertainment is proud to announce the exclusive Blu-ray™ and 4K Ultra HD™ release of CODA, the universally acclaimed, history-making Apple Original Film that captivated audiences worldwide. For the first time ever, fans and collectors can own this modern classic on physical media—available only through AV Entertainment.

Winner of three Academy Awards®—including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Siân Heder)—CODA made history as the first film featuring a predominantly Deaf cast to earn Hollywood’s top honor. The film also garnered a BAFTA Award, Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize, and recognition from the Producers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild Awards, cementing its place as one of the most important films of the decade.

CODA tells the deeply moving story of Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), the sole hearing member of a Deaf family. Torn between pursuing her passion for music and her responsibilities to her family’s fishing business, Ruby must navigate love, identity, and the power of her own voice. Featuring unforgettable performances by Jones, Academy Award® winner Troy Kotsur, Academy Award® winner Marlee Matlin, and Daniel Durant, the film is both intimate and universally resonant.

“Collectors and fans of physical media have long asked for CODA to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K,” said Blair Zykan, Head of Marketing at AV Entertainment. “We are thrilled to bring this historic, award-winning film exclusively to disc, ensuring that it can be cherished, preserved, and enjoyed for years to come.”

The Blu-ray™ and 4K Ultra HD™ editions from AV Entertainment will feature pristine picture quality, immersive sound, and collectible packaging.

CODA on DVD, Blu-ray™ and 4K Ultra HD™ is available now for pre-order at retail webstores including AV Entertainment's MovieZyng.com.

About AV Entertainment

AV Entertainment is a leading provider of home entertainment on physical media, specializing in Blu-ray™, 4K Ultra HD™, and collectible packaged media. With a focus on film preservation and accessibility, AV Entertainment is proud to bring award-winning and culturally significant titles to collectors and movie lovers everywhere.

Academy Award® and Oscar® are registered trademarks of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.