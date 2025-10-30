Shimamoto Named to Forbes List of Top 200 CPAs in America 

Forbes issues its second list of top 200 CPAs in America, saying, “All of the 200 CPAs who have been named to this year’s list…share a willingness to put the public before their clients and to champion the cause of independence and integrity.” Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, founder of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC and the Center for Accounting Transformation The Center for Accounting Transformation enables transformation by guiding professionals through the adoption and change required to step into the future of the accounting profession.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes has named Donny C. Shimamoto, CPA.CITP, CGMA, to its prestigious list of the Top 200 CPAs in America, recognizing him among the nation’s most influential and trusted accounting professionals shaping the future of the profession.

Shimamoto is the founder and managing director of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC and the founder and inspiration architect of the Center for Accounting Transformation, where he helps organizations and accounting professionals leverage technology, data, and innovation to better serve their clients and communities.

Forbes’ list highlights CPAs who “put the public before their clients and champion the cause of independence and integrity.” Shimamoto joins other leaders from global firms, local practices, and academia who are advancing the profession through ethics, education, and innovation.

“Being recognized alongside so many respected leaders is truly an honor,” said Shimamoto. “My work has always been about helping accountants and our clients embrace innovation—through technology, strategy, and leadership—while staying true to our core values of ethics, trust, and service to the communities we work in.”

A recognized thought leader in digital transformation, risk management, and organizational development, Shimamoto has been named one of Accounting Today’s Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting and CPA Practice Advisor’s Top Thought Leaders. Through his leadership at the Center for Accounting Transformation, he continues to guide accounting firms and finance teams in building cultures of innovation and integrity.

Shimamoto is recognized globally as one of the accounting profession’s leading voices on technology, strategy, and transformation. Since 2008, he has delivered hundreds of presentations and workshops for accounting, finance, and technology professionals across the United States and internationally—appearing on stages for organizations such as the AICPA, Allinial Global, AGN International, BKR International, PrimeGlobal, HLB International, and the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC). He has also been invited to speak for more than 25 state CPA societies, numerous universities, and global technology vendors, including Intuit, Sage, Wolters Kluwer, Avalara, and Xero.

An accomplished author and thought leader, Shimamoto’s insights have been featured in publications such as the Journal of Accountancy, Financial Management, and numerous AICPA whitepapers and newsletters. He has been interviewed and cited in top industry media including Accounting Today, CPA Practice Advisor, AccountingWEB, CPA Trendlines, Financial Management magazine, and the International Federation of Accountants. He’s also the host of several podcasts on the CPA Trendlines Streaming Network, including Accounting ARC and Transformation Talks—where he shares insights on digital transformation, ethical AI adoption, business resilience, and leadership in the accounting profession. His ability to make complex topics relatable has made him one of the most trusted and engaging voices guiding the profession’s ongoing transformation.

Whether addressing emerging technologies, risk management, ESG strategy, or personal and organizational resilience, Shimamoto is known for translating complex concepts into practical insights that empower accountants to innovate responsibly. His ability to bridge the gap between technology and leadership has made him one of the most sought-after educators, speakers, and contributors in the accounting profession—helping firms navigate digital transformation while maintaining trust, integrity, and human connection.

*About the Forbes List of Top 200 CPAs in America*

Forbes published its 2025 list of America’s Top 200 CPAs, recognizing outstanding certified public accountants across the country who exemplify leadership, integrity, and innovation in the profession. This is the second annual edition of the list, curated by Forbes senior editor Steel Rose, CPA, after more than a year of research and evaluation. CPAs were chosen based on certifications, experience, industry specialization, professional achievements, community involvement, thought leadership, client diversity, ethical compliance, and innovation in technology. See the full list.

*About the Center for Accounting Transformation*

The Center for Accounting Transformation provides accounting professionals with a framework for utilizing innovations that are ready for adoption, the training and resources necessary to apply the innovations, and an opportunity to engage the talent and community needed to further the pursuit of innovative accounting practices that drive responsible and mindful business performance. Visit improvetheworld.net.

