Center for Accounting Transformation Earns Gold & HM in 2025 MarCom Awards for Agents of Transformation Campaign

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Accounting Transformation is proud to announce that its Agents of Transformation initiative has been recognized with two honors in the 2025 MarCom Awards, one of the largest and most respected international creative competitions for marketing and communications professionals.

--Gold Award — Video/Audio | Video/Film | 620. Recruitment Category for “Unlock the Power of the Accounting Profession”

--Honorable Mention — Web-Based | Web Video | 493. Marketing Category for Agents of Transformation: IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC Firm Profile

*Creative Leadership Behind the Campaign*

At the heart of the campaign’s storytelling power is Dave Maresca, a seasoned creative with 20+ years of narrative, film, and media production experience. As Mission Outreach Specialist, Maresca led the creative direction of the recruitment video, shaping its visual language, emotional tone, and narrative structure. His storytelling instincts and visual craftsmanship brought Agents of Transformation to life—translating the campaign’s vision into a cinematic experience that redefines how the accounting profession is perceived. His prior work includes award-winning multimedia productions in corporate and educational contexts, recognized for excellence in narrative storytelling and audience engagement.

Supporting the campaign’s strategic vision and cohesion was Heather L. Bunning, Mission Outreach Architect. With over 25 years in marketing communications—particularly in education, student recruitment, and professional branding—Bunning served as Executive Producer, guiding the overarching mission of the initiative. She ensured the creative and strategic decisions aligned with the broader objectives, maintaining clarity of purpose and consistency of message.

Together with Donny C. Shimamoto, CPA.CITP, CGMA, the campaign’s Inspiration Architect, Maresca, and Bunning formed the creative core of the Agents of Transformation campaign – an inspiring example of how storytelling can elevate the perception of accounting and celebrate its role in driving positive change across society.

*Campaign Purpose & Impact*

The Agents of Transformation campaign is a storytelling series aimed at reshaping how students and professionals view the accounting profession. Through cinematic storytelling, authentic voices, and aspirational messaging, the campaign reframes accounting from a narrow, numbers-only perception into a dynamic, purpose-driven field where professionals of all backgrounds contribute to social impact, equity, leadership, and innovation.

Its flagship video, Unlock the Power of the Accounting Profession, invites viewers to see accounting as a mission-driven career path—one that empowers individuals to make meaningful change in their organizations and communities.

Key objectives of the campaign include:

--Challenging outdated stereotypes of the accounting profession

--Inspiring students and professionals to pursue purpose-driven careers

--Amplifying the voices of accountants leading innovation and impact

--Re-energizing current professionals to share their transformation journeys

--Supporting firms and universities in recruiting future-ready, diverse talent

--Shaping a more inclusive profession that welcomes people from a variety of educational and professional backgrounds

The campaign rollout includes videos, podcasts, firm profiles, educational assets, and live engagements. Early metrics show triple the engagement compared to prior Center videos, and the campaign has been adopted in academic and professional settings nationwide.

“Accounting isn’t just about numbers — it’s about improving the world through smarter decisions, ethical leadership, and meaningful impact,” said Shimamoto. “With creative leadership from Dave and Heather, Agents of Transformation gives voice and visibility to the professionals who truly reshape the narrative of our profession.”

*About the MarCom Awards*

The MarCom Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, recognizes excellence in creative communication, design, and strategy. Past winners include agencies, corporate communications teams, nonprofits, and independent creative professionals. Visit marcomawards.com.

*About the Center for Accounting Transformation*

The Center for Accounting Transformation provides accounting professionals with a framework for utilizing innovations that are ready for adoption, the training and resources necessary to apply the innovations, and an opportunity to engage the talent and community needed to further the pursuit of innovative accounting practices that drive responsible and mindful business performance. Visit improvetheworld.net.

