Dominic Piscopo and The Big 4 Transparency Show Join CPA Trendlines Streaming Network

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPA Trendlines, the leading research and media platform for tax, accounting, and finance professionals, today announced the addition of The Big 4 Transparency show, hosted by Dominic Piscopo, to its growing podcast network. The CPA Trendlines streaming network garners 400,000 plays a month with a new show six days a week by some of the tax and accounting profession's leading influencers, including: Liz Farr with "The Disruptors," Jackie Meyer with "The Concierge CPA," Art Werner with "Quick Tax Tips,” Jean Caragher with “Gear Up for Growth,” Bonnie Buol Ruszczyk with “MOVE Like This,” Rob Brown with “Accounting Influencers,” and more.

Piscopo is the founder of Big 4 Transparency, the largest crowdsourced database of accounting salaries in the profession, with over 20,000 entries and more than 300,000 accounting professionals accessing the platform to date. His show, which launched independently and has produced 75 episodes, will now benefit from CPA Trendlines’ expanded distribution and audience reach.

“Dominic has created something truly transformative in the profession,” said Rick Telberg, founder, publisher, and CEO of CPA Trendlines. “His commitment to transparency and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver actionable insights to today’s accounting leaders.”

“We’re thrilled to share the data from more than 20,000 contributors and bring collective wisdom and salary transparency to hundreds of thousands of CPA Trendlines subscribers,” Telberg added.

The podcast was born out of Piscopo’s own experience as a tax accountant at a Big 4 firm in Canada, where he encountered the challenges of unclear compensation structures and limited salary transparency firsthand. Initially, the project shared a simple Google Sheet for accountants to anonymously report their salaries, which quickly went viral.

“I logged into the Google Sheet where the data was being collected and saw hundreds of accountants browsing it at once,” Piscopo said. “That’s when I knew this was answering a real need.”

Since then, Big 4 Transparency has become a go-to platform for real-time accounting salary data, offering benchmarking tools now used by major firms, including one of the Big 4, Hall CPA, and HD Growth Partners. Unlike traditional surveys, the data is crowdsourced, statistically validated, refreshed quarterly, and highly granular—tracking pay by firm, city, hours worked, and job satisfaction metrics.

The show extension of Big 4 Transparency has focused on giving voice to those shaping the future of the profession. Notable guests have included Frank Longobardi, former CEO of CohnReznick; Brandon Hall, founder of Hall CPA; Michael Hoover of Bennett Thrasher; and Nishaad Ruparel, president of Ascend.

By joining CPA Trendlines, the podcast will continue to feature unfiltered, thought-provoking conversations that delve into the evolving landscape of accounting, compensation, and firm leadership.

The podcast will now be available on all major platforms through the CPA Trendlines network. Listeners and professionals are also invited to anonymously share compensation information at www.big4transparency.com.

