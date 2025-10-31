Daiichi Sankyo’s Mila Tartakovsky Shares High-Performance Roadmap on CFO IQ

Mila Tartakovsky shares how CFOs can sustain high performance, empower teams, and balance wellbeing in today’s fast-paced finance world.

High-performing CFOs empower their teams, embrace calculated risks, and focus on progress over perfection to drive sustainable success.” — Mila Tartakovsky, Daiichi Sankyo

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a one-on-one podcast with Andrew Zezas — CFO IQ host and advisor to CFOs across the United States — Daiichi Sankyo’s Head of US Finance and Global Oncology Finance, Mila Tartakovsky, offered a practical roadmap for CFOs who want to sustain high performance without sacrificing team effectiveness or personal well-being.

Drawing on her own experience leading global finance operations through a major ERP transformation and organizational globalization, Tartakovsky counseled that, “In today’s volatile markets, CFOs must fundamentally redefine what high performance means. Perfection is the enemy of progress.”

Today, high-performing CFOs “take calculated risks, learning from them, adjusting, and moving forward,” she told Zezas. “The actionable takeaway for finance leaders: create psychological safety that empowers teams to make decisions without complete information.”

Adds Zezas, “This means establishing a clear feedback loop within your team: What calculated risk are we taking? What do we expect to happen? What actually happened? What will we adjust? When you address these issues, you create a learning culture that drives continuous improvement.”

Tartakovsky also addressed cross-border integration, noting that in a global organization, “Technology solves the connectivity problem — but culture remains the real challenge.”

Tartakovsky tapped into her experience bridging American, European, and Japanese finance teams to develop solutions. “Our early conversations were between US and European colleagues, while our Japanese colleagues stayed very quiet," she observed. "We learned to assume positive intent in all cross-cultural communications; and to pause, give them space, and ask questions to encourage participation.”

Zezas says this is a breakthrough insight: “When emails seem curt or meetings feel tense, recognize that different cultures communicate differently. What appears as silence may be thoughtful consideration; what reads as directness may simply be translation brevity.”

Tartakovsky said that the most successful CFOs today aren't those with all the answers — instead, they're the ones who develop teams capable of finding answers independently.

"Leadership now is really empowering the people that support me, empowering them to step up and learn and lead themselves," she explained. This approach proved essential when she simultaneously managed global finance initiatives while supporting significant family commitments, being available for her daughter as she prepared for the 2024 Paris Olympics, while also helping her organize and oversee a wedding with 300 guests.

Managing extensive business travel across continents while supporting family milestones taught her a critical lesson about trade-offs. "It's a combination of all the small sacrifices and small trade-offs you make on a regular basis," Tartakovsky shared. Sometimes 80% is good enough, and that's okay.“

"This isn't about lowering standards," observes Zezas. “It's about recognizing that perfectionism creates bottlenecks. When CFOs insist on reviewing everything or being involved in every decision, they can become a constraint on the team's performance.”

The finance leaders who will thrive in today's complex environment are those who embrace a leadership philosophy built on empowerment, cultural intelligence, and self-compassion, according to Tartakovsky. "Everything will work out. It might not work out how you planned, but it will all work out,” she told Zezas during the CFO IQ podcast.

Access this and other podcasts, or find out more about CFO IQ at: CFO IQ; Intelligence Driving Growth.

About CFO IQ:

CFO IQ, an informative and innovative video interview series presented by CFO Intelligence and Real Estate Strategies Corporation, is hosted by Andrew Zezas, advisor to CFOs across the United States. CFO IQ offers the sophisticated guidance executives need to acquire intelligent insights and achieve important objectives for their companies and their careers. Whether you serve in public, private, or private-equity companies, or tax-exempt organizations, CFO IQ delivers timely knowledge, creative ideas, and exciting discussions for growth-minded CFOs and other finance executives. If you are an accomplished or future CFO seeking to learn how peers at Innovative companies achieve success and drive outstanding returns, or if you seek to gain insights into how fast-thinking finance executives have successfully deployed creative approaches to achieve significant results at their companies, then you’ll want to watch or listen to CFO IQ. You’ll hear sophisticated CFOs and noteworthy subject matter experts share intelligence and offer guidance on finance, operations, risk, technology, real estate, M&A, turnarounds, career enhancement, and much more.

About CFO Intelligence:

CFO Intelligence connects CFOs and senior finance executives from middle-market and enterprise companies across diverse industries. The platform provides opportunities to build valuable peer relationships, share insights, enhance careers, and drive growth at their companies. CFOs engage through exclusive in-person CFO Dinner Discussions, receptions, conferences, private members-only events, and digital forums. The organization also offers opportunities for CFOs to gain intelligence, position themselves as thought leaders, and promote their companies through CFO Intelligence Magazine, the CFO Business Sentiment Index, and CFO IQ on-camera interviews, CFO Influencer recognitions, and industry sector groups.

