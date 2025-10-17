CFO Confidence Holds Steady in Q3, Reports CFO Intelligence Sentiment Index

CFOs remain confident in Q3 despite policy shifts, though rising tariff and visa concerns could impact future sentiment.

CFO confidence remains solid across industries, but we’re watching new tariff and visa developments closely.” — Andrew Zezas, CEO, CFO Intelligence

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFO Confidence Stays The Course During Third Quarter, Reports CFO Intelligence Sentiment Index But some clouds are gathering, according to the widely watched gauge

For the third consecutive quarter this year, trade, tariff and other policies have not crimped CFO confidence, according to the latest CFO Intelligence Business Sentiment Index.

Each quarter, the widely followed confidence gauge surveys Finance and other executives — across a wide range of industries — about their capital spending and other plans, and views on economic and other issues.

“Even before the Fed’s September 17 announcement of a quarter-point reduction in the federal funds rate, no CFOs reported concerns about impacts from interest rate changes,” notes CFO Intelligence CEO Andrew Zezas. “Additionally, supply chain concerns dropped in Q3 to only 50% of respondents, a plunge from 100% in Q2 and level with Q1.”

Following a Q1 and Q2 trend, executives continued to see no hiring challenges, Zezas adds. “More than half of respondents expect ‘no change’ when it comes to attracting and retaining talent.”

He questions whether that positive trend will continue, though, pointing out that the most recent CFO Survey was taken before a plan to impose a $100,000 H-1B visa fee was announced, “So it will be interesting to see if this positive outlook changes in Q4.”

Zezas says ongoing duty swings are another potential red flag. “Tariff trepidation rose by the end of Q3, with 21% of CFOs projecting ‘significant’ impacts from fluctuating duties,” he cautions. “This was a notable jump from none in the previous quarter, and only 8% in the first quarter.”

The full results of the CFO Intelligence Business Sentiment Index are available here.

About CFO Intelligence

CFO Intelligence connects CFOs and senior finance executives from middle market and enterprise companies across diverse industries. The platform provides opportunities to build valuable peer relationships, share insights, enhance careers, and drive growth at their companies. CFOs engage through exclusive in-person CFO Dinner Discussions, receptions, conferences, private members-only events, and digital forums. The organization also offers opportunities for CFOs to gain intelligence, position themselves as thought leaders, and promote their companies through CFO Intelligence Magazine, the CFO Business Sentiment Index, CFO IQ on-camera interviews, CFO Influencer recognitions, and industry sector groups

About CFO Intelligence Magazine

CFO Intelligence Magazine delivers forward-thinking perspectives and case studies from leading CFOs at some of the most successful companies worldwide.

