Executive Advisory Veteran Andrew Zezas Launches CFO IQ Podcast for Finance Leaders

Andrew Zezas launches CFO IQ, a peer-to-peer video series offering CFOs and executives insights to drive company growth and strategy.

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when companies across industries are responding to a tsunami of economic challenges, veteran corporate advisor Andrew Zezas has launched CFO IQ, a peer-to-peer video interview series that offers sophisticated guidance executives need to achieve objectives for their company and careers.

In each podcast, Zezas takes a deep dive with sophisticated CFOs and other noteworthy subject matter experts. Recent guests include decision-makers from such high-profile organizations as the leading global business advisory firm EisnerAmper, IBM, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Daiichi Sankyo.

“When CFOs discover how peers at other innovative companies achieve success and drive outstanding returns, it sparks conversations that lead to improved results for everyone concerned,” highlights Zezas, Host of CFO IQ; Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence, and Strategist & CEO of Real Estate Strategies Corporation. “CFO IQ podcasts offer successful executives an exclusive opportunity to tap into the thought processes of their peers and gain insights into how other fast-thinking finance executives have successfully deployed creative approaches to achieve significant results at their companies.”

Accomplished finance executives, as well as those just starting out, will gain outstanding insights into how innovative, nimble finance executives have successfully deployed creative approaches to achieve significant results at their companies. Noteworthy subject matter experts share in-depth intelligence and offer guidance on finance, operations, risk, technology, real estate, M&A, turnarounds, career enhancement, and much more.

Complete interviews can be accessed at CFO IQ: Intelligence Driving Growth.

Each CFO IQ podcast “offers the sophisticated guidance executives need to acquire intelligent insights and achieve important objectives for their company and their career,” says Zezas. “Regardless of your company’s structure — public, private, or private equity companies, or tax-exempt — CFO IQ cuts through the noise to deliver intelligence that shapes strategy, frameworks that unlock value, and peer perspectives that challenge conventional thinking. If you're building a finance function that's a competitive weapon, not just a scorekeeping operation, this is where you belong.”

For media and services inquiries, please contact:

Andrew Zezas

Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence

201.906.8964

About CFO IQ:

CFO IQ, an informative and innovative video interview series presented by CFO Intelligence and Real Estate Strategies Corporation, is hosted by Andrew Zezas, advisor to CFOs across the United States. CFO IQ offers the sophisticated guidance executives need to acquire intelligent insights and achieve important objectives for their companies and their careers. Whether you serve in public, private, or private-equity companies, or tax-exempt organizations, CFO IQ delivers timely knowledge, creative ideas, and exciting discussions for growth-minded CFOs and other finance executives.

If you are an accomplished or future CFO seeking to learn how peers at innovative companies achieve success and drive outstanding returns, or if you seek to gain insights into how fast-thinking finance executives have successfully deployed creative approaches to achieve significant results at their companies, then you’ll want to watch or listen to CFO IQ. You’ll hear sophisticated CFOs and noteworthy subject matter experts share intelligence and offer guidance on finance, operations, risk, technology, real estate, M&A, turnarounds, career enhancement, and much more.

About CFO Intelligence:

CFO Intelligence connects CFOs and senior finance executives from middle-market and enterprise companies across diverse industries. The platform provides opportunities to build valuable peer relationships, share insights, enhance careers, and drive growth at their companies. CFOs engage through exclusive in-person CFO Dinner Discussions, receptions, conferences, private members-only events, and digital forums. The organization also offers opportunities for CFOs to gain intelligence, position themselves as thought leaders, and promote their companies through CFO Intelligence Magazine, the CFO Business Sentiment Index, CFO IQ on-camera interviews, CFO Influencer recognitions, and industry sector groups.

