HR for Health & The Next Level Executive Join Forces to Strengthen Teams and Leadership in Healthcare Practices

HR for Health joins forces with The Next Level Executive to elevate leadership and HR for practice owners

A new partnership delivering HR expertise and executive coaching to help healthcare practice owners build high-performing teams and lead with confidence

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the leading provider of HR and compliance solutions for healthcare practices, today announced a new partnership with The Next Level Executive, a premier executive coaching and leadership development firm specializing in healthcare businesses. Together, the two companies will deliver enhanced resources and strategies that help practice owners scale, strengthen their teams, and lead more effectively.

This partnership brings together HR for Health’s expertise in compliance, hiring, and HR infrastructure with The Next Level Executive’s focus on leadership coaching, strategic growth, and organizational development. The collaboration will offer healthcare practice owners a holistic approach to building thriving businesses—from foundational HR support to executive-level leadership training.

"Too often, practice owners think of HR as just a way to stay out of trouble, but it can be a powerful tool for driving growth when combined with great leadership," said Ali Oromchian, CEO and Co-Founder of HR for Health. "Partnering with The Next Level Executive allows us to help our clients not just stay compliant, but build stronger, more resilient teams that fuel long-term success."

The partnership will include:

- Co-hosted educational webinars on HR, leadership, and practice growth strategies

- Guest blog articles providing expert insights for healthcare practice owners

- Exclusive resources to strengthen leadership and HR

- Joint speaking engagements and thought leadership initiatives

- Referral opportunities to connect clients with complementary services

“Our mission is to help healthcare owners become more confident and more effective executives by creating high-performing, self-sustaining businesses," said The Next Level Executive Founder, Perrin DesPortes. "By joining forces with HR for Health, we can support owners at every stage—from compliance and hiring to strategic decision-making and leadership development.”

This partnership underscores the growing need for healthcare businesses to invest not just in HR systems, but in leadership development and operational excellence to stay competitive in a challenging landscape.

About HR for Health

HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally-recognized authority on employment and labor law. To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance.

Learn more at https://hrforhealth.com/.

About The Next Level Executive

The Next Level Executive empowers healthcare practice owners and business leaders to build high-performing, self-sustaining businesses through leadership development and expert coaching. With a proven framework focused on Leadership, Growth Strategy, Partnership Alignment, and Operational Execution, The Next Level Executive helps owners transition from overwhelmed practitioners to confident CEOs, ready to scale their businesses and achieve long-term success.

Learn more at www.thenextlevelexecutive.com.

