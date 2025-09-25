Dental Leadership Summit Celebrates 10th Anniversary with DayDream as Platinum Sponsor

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dental Leadership Summit, the premier event for emerging dental groups and DSOs, proudly announces DayDream Technology, Inc. as the Platinum Sponsor for its 10th anniversary event, taking place October 23–25, 2025, at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For a decade, the Dental Leadership Summit has convened the nation’s most innovative dental leaders, providing a platform for knowledge exchange, peer-to-peer mentorship, and unrivaled networking. The event attracts fast-growing DSOs, group practices, consultants, and elite technology providers who are reshaping the future of dentistry. This milestone year promises even greater collaboration and showcases of transformative technologies—including the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) as a driver of efficiency and growth.

DayDream’s Role in Advancing Dental RCM

DayDream, a leader in AI-powered revenue cycle management (RCM), brings cutting-edge automation to insurance verification, claims management, payments, and analytics. By leveraging AI to streamline billing and collections, DayDream empowers emerging DSOs and group practices to scale with fewer administrative burdens while unlocking new levels of profitability and patient care.

Quotes

"We are thrilled to welcome DayDream as the Platinum Sponsor for our 10th anniversary celebration. Their innovative RCM technology is exactly the kind of forward-looking solution that supports the growth of emerging DSOs and group practices. The Summit has always been about networking, innovation, and collaboration—and with AI reshaping dentistry, DayDream is the perfect partner to help us mark this milestone year," said Ralf Tomandl, COO of HR for Health and Co-Founder of the Dental Leadership Summit.

"At DayDream, our mission is to revolutionize how dental practices handle revenue cycle management. Partnering with the Dental Leadership Summit is an honor, as it brings together the industry’s most ambitious leaders who are shaping the future of dentistry. AI is no longer an abstract concept—it’s a tool that will empower group practices to grow smarter and faster. We’re proud to stand alongside other technology pioneers at this landmark event," said Shreyas Parab, Co-Founder & CEO of DayDream.

About the Dental Leadership Summit

The Dental Leadership Summit (dentalleadershipsummit.com) is the leading event for emerging dental groups and DSOs across the United States. Since its founding in 2015, the Summit has brought together forward-thinking dental leaders, consultants, and technology innovators to share strategies, foster mentorship, and highlight breakthroughs shaping the future of dental care. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, the Summit continues to be the premier forum for networking, collaboration, and technology-driven transformation in dentistry.

About DayDream

DayDream Technology, Inc. (daydream.dental) is a pioneering AI-powered platform for Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) in dentistry. Founded by Shreyas Parab (CEO) and Anton Lin (CTO), DayDream leverages artificial intelligence to streamline insurance verification, claims submission, payment posting, and patient invoicing. By automating and optimizing critical revenue processes, DayDream enables dental practices and DSOs to reduce administrative complexity, improve cash flow, and focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.