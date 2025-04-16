HR for Health and Swiss Monkey Partner to Help Dental Practices Streamline Operations and Strengthen Their Teams

HR for Health and Swiss Monkey partner together to bring efficiency and growth to dental practices.

The collaboration aims to deliver expert-driven resources that help dental practices improve hiring, team management, and operational efficiency.

We know that running a practice isn’t just about providing care—it’s about managing people, processes, and performance.” — Ali Oromchian, CEO & Co-Founder of HR for Health

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the premier provider of human resources and compliance solutions for dental and healthcare practices, is thrilled to partner with Swiss Monkey, a virtual staffing and support platform for dental offices, to empower practice owners with the tools and education they need to build stronger, more efficient teams.

With a mutual goal of helping dental practices operate more efficiently, the partnership between HR for Health and Swiss Monkey focuses on streamlining systems, reducing administrative overload, and strengthening team management. HR for Health brings deep expertise in HR compliance and employee management, while Swiss Monkey offers flexible virtual support solutions—together delivering practical strategies for sustainable growth.

Built on shared values and a passion for education, the partnership emphasizes ongoing support through webinars, expert-led discussions, and resource sharing. These efforts aim to equip dental teams with the tools and knowledge they need to tackle common operational challenges—from hiring and staffing to compliance and internal processes.

“We know that running a practice isn’t just about providing care—it’s about managing people, processes, and performance,” said Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M., CEO of HR for Health. “Our partnership with Swiss Monkey is an opportunity to share best practices and support dental teams in building compliant operations that actually work.”

“Practice owners wear too many hats,” said Christine Sison, CEO and Founder of Swiss Monkey. “Together with HR for Health, we’re focused on reducing that load—helping teams operate more efficiently and confidently by giving them the education and staffing resources they need.”

Together, HR for Health and Swiss Monkey will co-host educational events, contribute to resource libraries, and support each other’s audiences with best practices that span human resources, recruiting, compliance, and virtual support.

About HR for Health

HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally-recognized authority on employment and labor law. To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance.

Learn more at https://hrforhealth.com/.

About Swiss Monkey

Swiss Monkey is a virtual support and staffing platform designed specifically for dental practices. By connecting offices with experienced remote team members for roles like administrative support, billing, insurance verification, and more, Swiss Monkey helps dental teams operate more efficiently and focus on what matters most—patient care. With a focus on flexibility, affordability, and scalability, Swiss Monkey is redefining how dental practices build and manage their teams.

Learn more at https://www.swissmonkey.io.

