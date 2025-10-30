AMMWEC Applauds Pope Leo XIV’s Reaffirmation of Nostra Aetate and Calls for Renewed Abrahamic Unity

Muslim, Christian, and Jewish women unite to build bridges at the Philos Project The illustrious panel with Yael Freimann, Simone Rizkallah, Rabbi Joshua Stanton, Peter Wolfgang, Kathryn Wolf,

AMMWEC Joins Philos Project in building bridges

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) welcomes Pope Leo XIV’s renewed commitment to Catholic-Jewish friendship and interfaith dialogue, rooted in the historic 1965 declaration Nostra Aetate. The Pope’s recent affirmations reaffirm the Catholic Church’s rejection of antisemitism and embrace of mutual respect and shared spiritual heritage between Christians and Jews — a message urgently needed amid rising religious hatred across the world.Nostra Aetate transformed interfaith relations by rejecting centuries-old prejudice, affirming the Jewish roots of Christianity, and condemning antisemitism as incompatible with faith. Today, Pope Leo XIV’s voice powerfully renews that legacy, calling faith communities to continue building bridges of friendship and trust.“Trusting in the assistance of the Almighty, I pledge to continue and strengthen the Church’s dialogue and cooperation with the Jewish people in the spirit of Nostra Aetate,” the Pope declared earlier this year.AMMWEC Joins Catholic & Jewish Leaders in Washington, D.C. to Mark 60 Years of Nostra AetateOn October 28, AMMWEC proudly joined scholars, clergy, and interfaith leaders at the Nostra Aetate at 60 — “Called to Friendship” conference at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., hosted by Philos Catholic Network and the Coalition of Catholics Against Antisemitism.AMMWEC was honored to represent Muslims, underscoring Muslim women’s leadership in advancing Abrahamic unity and interfaith peacebuilding.AMMWEC President Anila Ali , alongside AMMWEC leaders Soraya Deen and Zeba Zebunnesa, participated to affirm solidarity with Catholic and Jewish partners and to extend this historic framework to include Muslims as essential partners in peace.Statement from Anila Ali, President, AMMWEC:“On this sacred anniversary of Nostra Aetate, we stand proudly as Muslim women beside our Catholic and Jewish brothers and sisters, reaffirming that God commands us to be bridge-builders, not barricades. Pope Leo XIV’s reaffirmation of friendship between Catholics and Jews is a beacon for our times — and we extend that circle of friendship to include Muslims and all people committed to peace. At a moment when hate tries to divide us, we answer with hope, courage, and love. Faith unites us — and united, we strengthen America and uplift humanity.”This moment affirms a powerful truth: Muslim women are leading the way in interfaith reconciliation, standing boldly for peace between the Children of Abraham.Statement from Soraya deen, CEO, Muslim Women Speakers "Hard truths have to be said. Hard truths have to be repeated- in favor of decency. Civility demands that we collaborate. Yet, that collaboration has too often been absent among Muslims. While Catholic leaders are taking significant steps to address this longstanding prejudice, particularly through the Vatican II’s Nostra Aetate and papal declarations denouncing antisemitism, where is the Muslim voice in this conversation?A Call to ActionAMMWEC urges all faith communities, policymakers, and civil-society institutions to commit to the spirit of Nostra Aetate:* Reject religious hatred in all forms* Build bridges of friendship and shared purpose* Educate future generations on dignity, coexistence, and mutual respect* Strengthen Abrahamic unity for a safer and more hopeful worldAbout AMMWECThe American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council is a Washington, D.C.–based nonprofit empowering Muslim and multifaith women and men as leaders and bridge-builders. AMMWEC advances interfaith dialogue, religious freedom, civic engagement, and community peacebuilding across the United States and globally.for more information, email: info@ammwec.orgWebsite: ( http://www.ammwec.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.