Anguilla's Minister of Health, Sports, and Tourism, The Honorable Cardigan Connor, Sends a Message on World Tourism Day

Anguilla Honors the 2025 Theme: “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A message from The Honourable Cardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Sports, and Tourism on the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” for World Tourism Day.World Tourism Day 2025 marks an important moment for Anguilla and the global community, as we reflect on the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”. For Anguilla, this is more than a theme — it is both a responsibility and an opportunity to ensure that tourism remains a vital force for development, sustainability, resilience, and inspiration toward future advancements.In Anguilla, tourism is not only the foundation of our economy but also serves as a dynamic reflection of our culture, our people, and the distinctiveness of our destination. As we move forward, our priority is to sustain the tourism model that harmonies growth with responsibility: safeguarding our environment, empowering our communities, and securing long-term benefits for generations to come.We are committed to fostering a tourism sector that is inclusive, resilient, and deeply rooted in sustainability. Through eco-conscious developments, community-based tourism initiatives, and investments in local capacity building, Anguilla is embracing the path of transformation. On this World Tourism Day, we reaffirm our pledge to lead with vision, innovate with purpose, and partner with all stakeholders to build a tourism industry that not only welcomes the world but also preserves what makes Anguilla truly unique.For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.####About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways: Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd, Find Yourself.

