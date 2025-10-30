Auditor General DeFoor Celebrates Newest Intern-to-Hire Graduate from St. Vincent College and University of Denver

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today recognized Greensburg-native Antonia Sunseri as the newest auditor from the Intern to Hire program. She joins the department as part of the team that performs information technology audits.

Sunseri entered the Intern to Hire program as an undergraduate student, receiving a bachelor’s in mathematics with a minor in data analytics from St. Vincent College in Westmoreland County in 2024. She continued her internship while pursuing a master’s in applied data science and AI from the University of Denver.

“Our Intern to Hire program is a common-sense approach to creating career pathways for Pennsylvania students to work and stay in the Commonwealth,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Recent graduates like Antonia are the future of our department, and we couldn’t be happier to have her expertise on our team.”

The Intern to Hire program creates a pathway to full-time employment for students and recent graduates from Pennsylvania colleges, universities, and community colleges. Students must complete the following to be hired as interns in our Intern to Hire Program:

Current enrollment as an undergraduate student in an accredited college/university in a declared bachelor’s degree program in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and successful completion of at least sixty (60) college credits at the time of the internship with a minimum 2.5 GPA; or

Recent graduate (within 6 months of the internship commencement) of an Associate degree program at an accredited college/university with an area of concentration in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and a minimum 2.5 GPA; or

Current enrollment as a graduate student in an accredited college/university in a declared master’s or doctoral program in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and a minimum 2.5 GPA at the time of the internship; and

Someone who is passionate about their area of focus and public service; who is detail-oriented with curiosity and a desire to learn.

Interns in the Bureau of Information Technology Audits, the Bureau of Performance Audits, and the Bureau of State and Federal Audits must be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program or higher at the start of the internship. Associate degree graduates are encouraged to apply for all other Bureau internship opportunities.

For more information about career opportunities or the Intern to Hire Program, visit https://www.paauditor.gov/work-with-us/

Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov