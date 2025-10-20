Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 36 Health Care Facilities in 22 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 36 health care facilities in Adams, Allegheny, Bucks, Cambria, Centre, Chester, Crawford, Cumberland, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Warren, Washington, and York counties.

“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.

Reached in 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.

The audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

