Auditor General DeFoor joins ‘Luzerne Learns to Work’ Partners to Discuss Resources, Career Pathways for High School Students

WILKES-BARRE – Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today highlighted his department’s Intern to Hire initiative during a roundtable discission about the Luzerne Learns to Work program hosted by Osterhout Library in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County.

“Career development programs like Intern to Hire and Luzerne Learns to Work are essential to our future workforce and economy,” DeFoor said. “They provide students with resources to help cultivate a career pathway and provide opportunities for work-based learning and academic development. I’m thrilled to see that Luzerne County is investing in our future by providing residents with direct opportunities to higher education, career development tools and work-based learning experiences.”

Auditor General DeFoor was joined by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Osterhout Library Executive Director Rick Miller, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Director of Economic Development Shanie Mohamed, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, The Institute CEO Terri Ooms, and Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General Workforce Development Manager Michele Keogh.

“The Osterhout Free Library and Luzerne County Library System are delighted to partner with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Luzerne County Works,” Miller said. “Our partnership has allowed the libraries to offer career building resources that provide the tools for everyone from school students to adult job seekers. A well-prepared workforce benefits all of Luzerne County and we are happy to provide part of the service that can make that happen.”

Luzerne Learns to Work gives local high school students the power to explore potential career pathways through free access to online courses, local career development tools, programs with local higher education institutions, work-based learning experiences with local companies, and scholarships.

The Auditor General’s Intern to Hire program creates a pathway to full-time employment for students and recent graduates from Pennsylvania colleges, universities, and community colleges statewide. Students must meet the requirements below to apply for our Intern to Hire Program:

Current enrollment as an undergraduate student in an accredited college/university in a declared bachelor’s degree program in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and successful completion of at least sixty (60) college credits at the time of the internship with a minimum 2.5 GPA; or

Recent graduate (within 6 months of the internship commencement) of an Associate degree program at an accredited college/university with an area of concentration in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and a minimum 2.5 GPA; or

Current enrollment as a graduate student in an accredited college/university in a declared master’s or doctoral program in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and a minimum 2.5 GPA at the time of the internship; and

Someone who is passionate about their area of focus and public service; who is detail-oriented with curiosity and a desire to learn.

Interns in the Bureau of Information Technology Audits, the Bureau of Performance Audits, and the Bureau of State and Federal Audits must be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program or higher at the start of the internship. Associate degree graduates are encouraged to apply for all other Bureau internship opportunities.

For more information about career opportunities or the Intern to Hire Program, visit https://www.paauditor.gov/work-with-us/

