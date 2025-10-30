Chaikin Ultimate Group receives PHTA International Award of Excellence

The Chaikin Ultimate Group’s outstanding Long Island swimming pool renovation has earned a 2025 PHTA International Award of Excellence

The Chaikin Ultimate Group was recently awarded an International Award of Excellence by PHTA for their Long Island swimming pool renovation.

For a Long Island pool company to be honored with this distinction is a true credit to the professionalism and craftsmanship of our entire team.” — Kyle Chaikin

DEER PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Company President Kyle Chaikin has announced that The Chaikin Ultimate Group has received a prestigious 2025 PHTA (Pool and Hot Tub Alliance) International Award of Excellence for their Long Island swimming pool renovation According to Chaikin, “For a Long Island pool company to be honored with this distinction is a true credit to the professionalism and craftsmanship of our entire team. We are thrilled to be one of a very few winners in a competition entered by hundreds of swimming pool builders across the globe.”The Chaikin Ultimate Group has been building, renovating, repairing and maintaining swimming pools throughout Long Island NY since 1995. They are known for their highly trained, professional and courteous staff, their knowledge of complex construction techniques and their quality of service and repair including a highly specialized leak detection team.“Our company motto is ‘Experience, Reputation, Integrity’”, continued Chaikin. “These three tenets combined are what distinguishes The Chaikin Ultimate Group from the rest of Long Island pool companies. We had a great collaboration with the homeowners on this project, and the team worked diligently to create this new, spectacular backyard oasis.”For more information visit www.chaikinultimategroup.com

