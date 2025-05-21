Introducing The SteelCore™ Cutting Board by STEELPORT: An Innovative Steel-Reinforced Dual-Surface End-Grain Design

At just 0.75” thick, SteelCore™ is the thinnest end-grain board on the market, featuring American walnut end-grain - knife-friendly, self-healing, and naturally elegant for prep and presentation. Versatile dual-sided design offers a recycled paper composite back surface with a juice groove – hygienic, tough, and easy to clean. Ideal for prepping raw meats or aromatic ingredients.

The STEELPORT Knife Co. team applies their knife-making knowledge to reinvent the cutting board.

The dual-sided functionality, embedded steel, and ultra-thin end-grain allow the SteelCore cutting board to provide versatility, durability, and a better cooking experience in any kitchen.” — Ron Khormaei, PhD, STEELPORT’s Founder and CEO.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The artisan team at STEELPORT Knife Co. , known for their award-winning, American-forged cutlery, has leveraged their decades of expertise in steel, woodworking, and high-performance kitchen tools to create an innovative new product line that will revolutionize the cutting board industry: The STEELPORT SteelCore™ Cutting Board The SteelCore™ Cutting Board offers a first-of-its-kind steel-reinforced dual-sided design that combines the best of both worlds. One side: premium ultra-thin walnut end-grain that is both elegant and the most knife-friendly material, preserving blade sharpness while providing a long-lasting, self-healing surface that resists deep cuts. The other side: a durable recycled paper composite surface with a drip groove channel, for easier, more sanitary clean-up, ideal for preparing raw and cooked meats and strong-flavored ingredients. Engineered for both function and longevity, this innovative dual-sided design is achieved and strengthened by a patent-pending embedded steel core.The STEELPORT team has reimagined and engineered a cutting board to meet the evolving needs of today’s home cooks and professional chefs alike. Unlike traditional thick and heavy end-grain boards, the SteelCore™ Cutting Board is the thinnest (0.75”) end-grain board on the market, making it easier to flip, clean, and store without sacrificing durability.“It has taken us over two years of experimenting to reach this breakthrough cutting board solution," says Ron Khormaei, PhD, STEELPORT’s Founder and CEO. "Our knifemaking team’s deep expertise with steel and wood - along with a passion for exceptional culinary experiences - has given us the unique ability to create arguably the first major innovation in cutting board technology in over a century. The SteelCore design upends the long accepted belief that thicker end-grain boards equal better performance. The dual-sided functionality, embedded steel, and compact ultra-thin construction allow the SteelCore cutting board to provide versatility, durability, and a better cooking experience in any kitchen.”The SteelCore™ Cutting Board’s key features:>> Dual-Side Functionality: 1) Premium FSC-certified American walnut end-grain surface – knife-friendly, self-healing, and naturally elegant for prep and presentation. 2) Recycled paper composite surface with a juice groove – hygienic, tough, and easy to clean. Ideal for prepping raw meats or aromatic ingredients.>> SteelCore™ Patent-Pending Technology: Internal steel beam reinforcement delivers uncommon stability for thin boards—resisting movement, shifting, or seasonal distortion issues that plague traditional wooden cutting boards.>> Ultra-Thin Construction: At just 0.75” thick, SteelCore™ is the thinnest end-grain board on the market. A board that’s actually easy to move, clean, and use every day—without ever feeling insubstantial.>> Unique Bevel Handle: Form meets function. The angled edges make switching sides effortless and add a sleek, modern aesthetic — perfect for prep and presentation.>> Made in the USA: Like all STEELPORT products, the SteelCore™ Cutting Board is handcrafted locally in Portland, Oregon, with all USA-sourced materials, and backed by STEELPORT’s unwavering commitment to quality.The SteelCore™ Cutting Board embodies the same core principles that define every STEELPORT Knife Co. product: iconic design, functional details, and locally handcrafted using US-sourced materials.The STEELPORT SteelCore™ Cutting Board, size 18” x 12” x 0.75” ($280), is now available for purchase exclusively at STEELPORTknife.com and in-person at the STEELPORT Knife Co. factory in Portland, Oregon.About STEELPORT Knife Co.:STEELPORT Knife Co. has reintroduced American-forged carbon steel cutlery to the world, crafting each knife with an unwavering commitment to quality and detail. An employee-owned company with a diverse team of artisans and engineers, STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. With an emphasis on craftsmanship without compromise, STEELPORT delivers iconic design, functional detail, and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon, and is backed by a lifetime guarantee, including the SharpForever™ free sharpening for life service. Discover more at STEELPORTknife.com and follow STEELPORT on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco, Facebook, and YouTube.

